Specialist Care in Medicare FFS Adding to Growing Complexity of PCP Work Burden

By Forms
ajmc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of Managed Care Cast, we speak with one of the coauthors of a study that illustrates the changing outpatient trends in a primary care provider’s (PCP) panel of Medicare patients and how that translates to an increased workload for primary care doctors. Fragmented health care is...

www.ajmc.com

healio.com

For patients, economic burden of cancer care exceeds $21 billion

The economic burden of cancer care in the United States remained heavy for patients, who incurred more than $21 billion in costs in 2019, according to part two of the Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer. The total includes $16.22 billion in patient out-of-pocket medical expenses...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Highest Cancer Care Cost Burden Happens at 2 Time Points in Medicare, Report Says

The annual report, from the American Cancer Society, National Cancer Institute, the CDC, and the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries, details US cancer trends. A report out this week on the economic burden of cancer found that patients with Medicare coverage saw the highest costs in the beginning...
CANCER
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Getting dental coverage added to Medicare faces pushback from some dentists

William Stork needs a tooth out. That's what the 71-year-old retired truck driver's dentist told him during a recent checkup. That kind of extraction requires an oral surgeon, which could cost him around $1,000 because, like most seniors, Stork does not have dental insurance, and Medicare won't cover his dental bills. Between Social Security and his pension from the Teamsters union, Stork says, he is able to live comfortably in Cedar Hill, Mo., about 30 miles southwest of St. Louis.
HEALTH SERVICES
Twin Falls Times-News

Health Care Buzz: Open enrollment for Medicare ends Dec. 7 ... and my brain is tired!

In part 1 of this educational series, an important outline of issues was included that need addressed yearly during the open enrollment period: Oct. 15-Dec. 7. Regardless of whether you love the Medicare program you have — original/traditional Medicare and Part D/prescription drug insurance plan or Medicare Advantage/MA/Part C — this is an excellent time to thoroughly evaluate the scope of what you have and what you may need for 2022.
HEALTH SERVICES
Health
Health Services
Science
Public Health
Department of Health
ajmc.com

SLE Diagnosis Leads to Long-term Spike in Health Care Costs, Study Finds

Cost increases were particularly pronounced among patients with severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), the study found. A new study based on real-world spending shows how a diagnosis of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) can spark dramatic increases in per-patient healthcare costs. The report, published in the journal Rheumatology Advances in Practice,...
HEALTH SERVICES
ajmc.com

Depression Doubles Health Care Costs for Patients With Respiratory Conditions

The analysis found 20% of people with asthma, emphysema, or chronic bronchitis also have depression. Patients with respiratory conditions who also suffer from depression have much higher health care utilization and costs and require more complex care, according to a new report. The study, published in the journal Pharmacy, offers...
MENTAL HEALTH
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Medicare Restrictions on Obesity Care Perpetuate Harmful Stigmas

NNPA NEWSWIRE — By Black Press USA / Source: (www.orlandoadvocate.com) – Not only does obesity impact 1-in-3 Americans, it also takes a disproportionate toll on communities of color since almost half of Black Americans are living with obesity. Obesity is also a leading risk factor for COVID-19; 78% of people who were hospitalized, placed on a ventilator, or died from the pandemic were overweight or living with obesity. And we know that COVID-19 disproportionately impacts Black and Latino communities, who are nearly three times as likely to be hospitalized for severe cases of COVID-19 than whites.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When Pandemic Will End

If there's anything most Americans can agree on, it's that we wish the coronavirus pandemic was just over already. (Whether or not we all agree on how to end it is, unfortunately, a different story.) So: When will it end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked just that during an interview with ABC13. Read on for what he said, as well as his comments about gathering with family and friends this holiday season, boosters, and vaccines for kids—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
SmartAsset

2021 Social Security Disability Income Limits

For some, it’s degenerative; for others, it’s a split moment. In either case, the consequences are lasting. And in either case, you find yourself in need of financial aid because a disability makes it impossible to continue working. Individuals struggling … Continue reading → The post 2021 Social Security Disability Income Limits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
SOCIAL SECURITY
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS

