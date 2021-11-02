Tax Tips: Year-End Planning- Paying Independent Contractors

Attorney Michael Raff, Director of Tax at Gordon Law Group, joined the show to talk about how to prep for tax season. Host Jon Hansen spoke to Attorney Raff about the proposed tax changes of the Biden administration, end-of-the-year tax planning tips, and cryptocurrency. Michael also answers caller questions. For...
Many people collecting unemployment before the passing of the American Rescue Act are now waiting for a refund. The act made the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits no longer taxable income, but many had already filed their taxes before the law changed. Now, the IRS needs to check all the...
Self-employment is the opportunity to be your own boss, to come and go as you please, and oh yes, to establish a lifelong bond with your accountant. If you’re self-employed, you’ll need to pay your own FICA taxes and take charge of your own retirement plan, among other things. Here are some planning tips.
Lower Burrell Council voted unanimously Monday on a $10.77 million preliminary budget that holds the line on real estate taxes for next year . The city’s proposed 2022 budget will keep real estate taxes at 24.75 mills. That means a property assessed at $20,000 would be subject to a real...
CEO and cofounder of Abound, the independent benefits API for those serving independent workers. If you hire or serve gig workers, contractors or freelancers, or are thinking of doing so in the future, you have an opportunity to make a positive impact on the independent economy. There’s a pain point for many independent workers that you’re in a unique position to help with — taxes.
Many Americans survive on social security so they have an income continuing into their retirement. That money can be taxed both state and federally. Taxes can significantly decrease a person’s SSI, resulting in them struggling even more to make ends meet. By planning accordingly, you may be able to avoid...
Certain retirement account contributions give you a tax deduction this year. Charitable contributions to select organizations can help you save on taxes. Strategically selling off poorly performing investments can be a smart move for some investors. The holiday season is almost upon us and that means the far less enjoyable...
Congress has been debating a number of big bills that contain tax changes. Some of the proposed changes are favorable; many are not. All of them may affect your bottom line. Final tax changes may not be known for weeks, and many won’t take effect until 2022. Nonetheless, pay attention now…year-end tax planning may be completely different this year than in prior years.
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The State Tax Department is planning a formal investigation into why an employee overtaxed a Kanawha County coal mine company operating by more than $800,000. In an extraordinary development, the state tax department requested that the Kanawha County Commission exonerate BlackHawk Mining of $817,704. The department’s...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There’s been little to no talk from the federal government about a fourth stimulus check for Americans -- but there’s a group of people who will see some extra money in 2022. Parents who gave birth to a child in 2021 will be eligible next year...
This IRS issued Notice 2021-61 Thursday updating for 2022 dollar-amount ceilings and thresholds for a wide range of qualified retirement plans and accounts, including traditional individual retirement arrangements (IRAs) and Roth IRAs. The notice also has the 2022 limits on elective deferrals for plans under Sec. 401(k) and Sec. 403(b) and most plans under Sec. 457.
Comments / 0