Meet the feisty Oliver and his adopted brother, Rambo!. Rambo came to the Lassen County Animal Shelter scared and in a trap. He’s been weary of people but never has he shown an ounce of aggression. Over a period of time, staff worked to help him feel more comfortable and he began to settle in to his new life at the shelter. That’s where Oliver came into the picture. The rest of Oliver’s litter was adopted and it was clear that he needed company, which he found in Rambo. He LOVES Rambo. And it seems the feeling is mutual. Since they’ve been paired up, Rambo is a whole new kitten. He’s still cautious but he now plays, wrestles, and shows interest in interacting with staff and visitors alike.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO