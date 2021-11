PHOENIX (AP) — Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $37.6 million. The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $4.06 per share. The homebuilder posted revenue of $359.5 million in the period. ————— This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from...

