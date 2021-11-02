CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone season 4: Paramount Network gets creative in final push

Cover picture for the articleThe countdown until Yellowstone season 4 continues — we’re only five days away now from the premiere airing on Paramount Network!. For those who aren’t aware already, this is the network’s biggest show; not only that, but it’s one of the biggest hits on cable in general. It makes sense that...

In Season 3 of “Yellowstone,” Jen Landon’s character, Teeter, got a taste of how the Dutton Ranch does revenge. After she and Colby (Denim Richards) got attacked in a river, the ranch hands banded together to torture and kill the man responsible for the attack, Wade Morrow (Boots Southerland). Of course, that show of solidarity was not without a price: first Teeter and several of the other ranch hands had to get branded to prove their devotion to the Dutton Ranch.
The ever-growing excitement continues for a brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues with just two weeks left. The wait for season four has been long and difficult, but almost every “Yellowstone” fan believes it will be well worth it. We have been waiting for a new season ever since the third season ended on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers. The show did a terrific job of building up suspense and kept it going into the offseason. “Yellowstone” has dropped numerous hints on its social media pages, including several teaser trailers.
“Yellowstone” has released a new teaser, and it offers new sneak peeks into Season 4 of the hit Paramount Network series. In it, we see John Dutton (Kevin Costner), bloodied and exhausted, collapsing on the roadside. We see police vehicles screeching down a street. We see a shaking hand holding a cigarette. Then we catch a glimpse of Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) standing on the Dutton Ranch, dazed, his face bloodied, his shirt untucked. We also see Mia (Eden Brolin) sobbing over Jimmy’s (Jefferson White) unconscious form.
Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
The level of excitement for the brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues to rise as we are now just days away from season four. Fans of the hit Paramount Network series have had their patience tested with the wait for a new “Yellowstone” season. Earlier this year, rumors of when a new season might arrive kept us all on the edges of our seats. Now, the glorious day is just over a week away as “Yellowstone” fans rejoice over its return. As if the excitement level weren’t already high enough, “Yellowstone” also gave fans a little present yesterday. The show released the titles of each season four episode on Wednesday afternoon, sending fans into investigation mode. That includes us here at Outsider, where we have combed over possible meanings of these titles dozens of times. Yes, it is entirely possible to overthink and read too much into these 10 episode titles — but let’s do it anyway.
We’ve been waiting a long time to get some details regarding the Yellowstone season 4 premiere — luckily, this article contains some good news!. Today, Paramount Network officially confirmed that the titles for the first two episodes (airing on November 7 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time) are “Half the Money” and “Phantom Pain.” We should note that not all titles for this show are easy to tie into the story; remember that the season 3 finale is called “The World is Purple” and there are still people debating that.
Before he earned crowds of new fans with his role as Rip Wheeler on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, stardom was already prominent in Cole Hauser's family. The actor is the son of Gerald Dwight "Wings" Hauser, the beloved actor and director who earned a cult following for his roles in beloved action films like A Soldier's Story and Tough Guys Don't Dance, his supporting role in the latter film even earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. For Hauser, however, Wings was just "dad."
“Yellowstone” Season 4 is right around the corner, Outsiders. Only 23 days until we find out who lives, who dies, and who’s responsible. In the 18 or so months since the premiere of Season 3, fans have been speculating all sorts of things about the new season. Whether old characters will return, which new villains we’ll face, and how Rip and the ranchhands will exact their revenge on whoever hurt the Duttons.
Yellowstone, the cowboy-drama hit on Paramount Network, returns Sunday. Its fourth-season premiere will reveal who survived last year's cliff-hanger finale -- an episode that drew in the biggest audience of any scripted TV show on cable in 2020. For people aiming to catch up on past seasons or stay on top of new episodes as they hit, streaming service Paramount Plus would seem like the natural place to turn. But counterintuitively, the one TV show most associated with the Paramount name is nowhere to be found on Paramount Plus.
That sound you hear off in the distance is the sigh of relief coming from every “Yellowstone” fan as a new season approaches. We are just a little over two weeks away from the return of the hit Paramount Network series. The excitement level among the enormous “Yellowstone” fan base grows more with each passing day. Every fan of the show also knows what is at stake in the upcoming fourth season. The third season of “Yellowstone” ended on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers leaving watchers in a state of shock and suspense. The finale also could have killed off as many as four main characters on the show.
“Yellowstone” Season 4’s Episode 6 has an intriguing title, and it hints at some heartwarming possibilities for young Carter (Finn Little). The episode, which is titled, “I Want to Be Him,” sounds like it may include some scenes in which Carter looks up to Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). Could John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) gruff enforcer become a mentor to the kid?
There are three words that are sure to put a smile on your face: Yellowstone is back!. Taylor Sheridan’s beloved Paramount Network drama is about to return for a fourth season of heart-racing intrigue. The new season of the immensely popular Kevin Costner-led series centers on the Dutton family dealing with their growing list of enemies as their legacy is jeopardized like never before. One thing you can absolutely count on: Retribution is a certainty.
Similar to how The Walking Dead handled its promotional campaign surrounding Jeffrey Dean Morgan's introduction as Negan, Yellowstone is the rare TV series that has to advertise its new season with absolutely zero new footage from the majority of its main cast. Thanks to the cliffhanger buffet that was offered up in the Season 3 finale, fans are largely unsure of what'll happen to John, Kayce, Beth and Jimmy, but the latest Season 4 trailer put a bit more focus on Jefferson White's rodeo-loving cowboy than usual. But regardless of whether it seemed like good or bad news, Kevin Costner followed it up with a trademark ominous comment that makes it sound like Jimmy is damned either way.
