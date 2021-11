November 1, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Rowdies closed out the regular season with another victory Saturday night, beating the Las Vegas Lights FC by a score of 2-1. The win earned the Rowdies their second USL regular-season title in club history. The last time the team earned that distinction was in 1976. The Rowdies also finished the season with 71 points, a new club record in the USL Championship, and four points ahead of second-place Phoenix Rising FC. The Rowdies have secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and face FC Tulsa in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal on Nov. 6 at Al Lang Stadium.

