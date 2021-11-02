CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Methane: Its big impact on climate change, how humans create it and can reduce it

By Amy Ta, produced by Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden was at the United Nations climate summit (COP26) in Glasgow today, announcing that more than 90 countries will try to cut methane emissions by at least 30% by the end of the decade. “They've got many big polluters, like Brazil for the first time signing on to...

How to cut methane emissions globally and at your own home

President Biden was at the United Nations climate summit (COP26) in Glasgow today, announcing that more than 90 countries will try to cut methane emissions by at least 30% by the end of the decade. “This is low-hanging fruit in the emissions battle. … It's a very clear way to reduce future warming, just looking at methane,” says Paasha Mahdavi, UC Santa Barbara professor who studies energy and environmental politics.
ENVIRONMENT
