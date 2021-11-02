Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Wiki Guide

Demon Slayer is forcing Tanjiro Kamado to make a brutal choice with the cliffhanger from Season 2's newest episode! With the second season of the series now officially boarded the Mugen Train, Tanjiro, Rengoku and the others have quickly found them within the surprising trap that saw them all put to sleep with the end of the previous episode. It was soon revealed that Tanjiro and the others are stuck within pleasant dreams, and when we last got a look at him, he was happily living with his family once again after they were ripped from him in the first episode.

