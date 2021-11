You might be missing some Thanksgiving favorites.Pro Church Media/Unsplash. Halloween is right around the corner. Christmas decorations are going up in stores around town, and yet, sandwiched in between, there’s the official start to the holiday season: Thanksgiving. If you’re like many families around greater Tucson, last year’s Turkey Day may not have lived up to the usual hype. With most forms of travel strictly limited and frowned upon (not to mention traffic between the United States and Mexico all but shut down), few families were able to gather as normal. Here in Tucson, things should be different, however, this time around it might be the food that’s missing and not the family.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 13 DAYS AGO