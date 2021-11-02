CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Dating? Let’s Discuss

By Natalie Michie
FASHION Magazine |
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as the internet settles from the news of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement, furor has ensued yet again with rumours that Kim Kardashian is dating comedian Pete Davidson. Could this be real? Here’s what we know. On October 29, the pair was photographed holding hands on a...

fashionmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Kim Kardashian Says North West Drags Their House When She's Mad: It's 'So Ugly'

Kids say the darndest things when their parents have an absurdly minimalistic aesthetic. Kim Kardashian revealed in a recent episode of Ellen Degeneres’ digital series “Mom Confessions” that her and Kanye West’s 8-year-old daughter North is not a fan of their home’s decor. The 40-year-old reality star was asked during...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

North West Hilariously Dances To Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ Rap As She Celebrates Mom’s 41st Birthday

Kim Kardashian spent part of her 41st birthday watching her 8-year-old daughter show off some epic dance moves to Kim’s ‘SNL’ rap skit. Kim Kardashian may have been the birthday girl on October 21, but it was her daughter North West, 8, who was the true star of the evening. In the late hours of her 41st birthday, Kim shared an adorable video on her Instagram Stories of an at-home “party” that her children — which include North, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — threw for the SKIMS founder. In the footage, video of Kim’s “Ladies Night Song” skit from her Oct. 10 appearance on Saturday Night Live played on a massive screen, as North had a burst of energy and began busting out some epic dance moves to her mom’s rapping.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Life and Style Weekly

Welcome to the Fam! The Kardashian-Jenners React to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Engagement News

Cheers to the happy couple! The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, were thrilled by the news that sister Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker got engaged. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, proposed to the Poosh.com founder, 42, on Sunday, October 17. “Forever,” Kourtney captioned the pair’s announcement via...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kanye West makes public declaration for Kim Kardashian: 'I want us to be together'

Kanye West has made a public declaration about his relationship with former wife Kim Kardashian, saying that he still wants them to be together. The Yeezy founder also made claims about their high profile divorce, saying that he has never actually seen the papers and that the pair are still married, despite Kim filing for divorce back in February of this year.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Wows In Sexy Sheer Dress For Night Out In NYC — Photos

Kendall Jenner stunned in a slinky orange and yellow dress as she headed to an event in New York City for her 818 tequila brand. Kendall Jenner has stepped out in a long, sheer dress for a night on the town in New York City. The supermodel was in the Big Apple for an 818 tequila event on October 14, and was spotted leaving her hotel in a slinky orange, yellow and black dress which featured long sleeves. The 25-year-old supermodel paired her colorful, mesh ensemble with clear heels, and a burgundy red purse, as she styled her raven tresses in a sleek blowout.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kim K
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
extratv

Kanye West Shaved His Eyebrows — See the Pic!

Kanye West is sporting a jarring new shaved-eyebrow look!. The rapper first showed up sans eyebrows at his Sunday Service on Halloween alongside Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson (who is no stranger to going brow-less), and was photographed again as he left Nobu on Tuesday night. West made headlines last...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Scott Disick Gets Flirty With Khloe Kardashian After Kourtney’s Engagement to Travis Barker: ‘So Gorg’

Getting flirty? Scott Disick gave Khloé Kardashian a compliment about her looks three weeks after Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker. “Sorry, but not sorry @khloekardashian is so gorg,” Scott, 38, wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday, November 6. The Talentless brand founder had his arm wrapped around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s shoulder in a selfie.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#New York City#Knott S Scary Farm#Mgk#Pda#Davidsonupdate#Wsj#Nyc
The Independent

Kanye West opens up about Kim Kardashian in new interview: ‘She’s still my wife’

Kanye West – now legally known as Ye – is set to appear on an upcoming episode of the Drink Champs podcast.Clips from the interview have now been shared online and in one show West can be heard speaking about his former partner Kim Kardashian. In the clip, Kanye says he’s still married to Kardashian and refers to her as “my wife.”He says: “She’s still my wife, there ain’t no paperwork.”In another clip, West is seen opening up about what happened with Taylor Swift following West’s crashing of her VMA acceptance speech. Others see the rapper discussing his wealth...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Pete Davidson Asked Kim Kardashian to ‘Hang Out’ While Rehearsing for ‘Saturday Night Live’: ‘He Was a True Professional’

Total pro! Pete Davidson waited to ask Kim Kardashian to “hang out” until after they were finished filming her October episode of Saturday Night Live. “He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

The Artist Formerly Known as Kanye West Talks Split With Kim Kardashian, Drake Beef

Kanye West appeared on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs. In the candid interview with co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, he discussed the 2009 controversy from the VMAs with Taylor Swift, his breakup with Kim Kardashian, Drake beef, and more. It’s one of his first major interviews since he released 10th studio album Donda last summer. When asked about why he lashed out at Swift and if it was booze that fueled it, he said, “Well, I was showing both of my addictions.” He also reiterates that he and Kim Kardashian are still married. “She’s still my wife, it ain’t no paperwork,” he relays. He also discussed his longstanding back-and-forth perceived beef with Drake. West compared their rivalry to sports, where “professional rap” uses similar game tactics to what happens on the court, in the field or in the ring. “It’s all psychological, right? So, it’s like what pen, what button is someone gonna hit?” “You know what? I bit his ear,” he shrugged. “I bit his ear,” alluding to how the Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield boxing match in 1997 after Tyson bit Holyfield’s ears, each one in separate rounds. Tyson was disqualified.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Ye West doesn’t want to lose Kim Kardashian

Ye West doesn’t want a divorce. The 44-year-old rapper’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, filed documents to end their marriage in February 2021, but the “Stronger” rapper insisted he hasn’t seen the paperwork and both he and his kids don’t want the separation. Speaking on Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs,” West...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kanye West Talks Marriage Status, Drake Rivalry and Standing Behind Marilyn Manson in Wild ‘Drink Champs’ Interview

In a wide-ranging two-and-a-half hour conversation that Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” billed as its “biggest interview ever,” Kanye West defended aligning himself with Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, knocked Big Sean and John Legend for being “used” by Democrats for “sellout shit,” affirmed that Kim Kardashian West is “still my wife,” spoke out against abortion and cancel culture, and discussed Drake in both admiring and dismissive terms, among many other topics. It wasn’t revealed exactly when the interview with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN took place. But it may have been some time ago, based on one of West’s targets in the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy