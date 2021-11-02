CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

O'Melveny, Arnold & Porter defend Penguin Random House in DOJ antitrust case

By Mike Scarcella
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49QnbF_0ckcarKS00

(Reuters) - O'Melveny & Myers litigation head Daniel Petrocelli will serve as lead trial counsel for Penguin Random House LLC against the U.S. Justice Department's lawsuit filed on Tuesday to block the company's plan to buy rival publisher Simon & Schuster Inc.

Petrocelli, a Los Angeles-based O'Melveny partner and vice chair of the firm, is working with Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer and its antitrust practice team, led by partner Debbie Feinstein, a former leader of the Federal Trade Commission's enforcement bureau.

Petrocelli was lead trial counsel to AT&T Inc in defending its acquisition of Time Warner Inc. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in 2019 upheld a trial judge's order allowing the $85 billion deal.

The Justice Department's lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C., federal court said Penguin Random House's $2.17 billion deal would give it "outsized influence over who and what is published, and how much authors are paid for their work." German media group Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA owns Penguin Random House, the world's largest book publisher.

Petrocelli did not immediately return messages seeking comment, but in a statement from Penguin Random House he said the DOJ's lawsuit was "wrong on the facts, the law, and public policy."

Feinstein referred questions to Penguin Random House.

New York-based Simon & Schuster, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc, is represented by Shearman & Sterling antitrust partner Jessica Delbaum, who did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Delbaum is counsel to JetBlue Airways Corp in an antitrust lawsuit the Justice Department filed in September in Boston federal court to stop a partnership with American Airlines Group Inc. JetBlue maintains the alliance has led to lower fares.

The Justice Department's lead trial lawyer, antitrust division veteran John Read, did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Tuesday. Read was on the DOJ team that sued Visa Inc last year to stop its $5.3 billion merger agreement with Plaid Inc. Visa called off the deal in January.

The case is United States v. Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:21-cv-02886.

For the United States: John Read of the Department of Justice

For Penguin Random House: Daniel Petrocelli of O'Melveny & Myers

For Simon & Schuster: Jessica Delbaum of Shearman & Sterling

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Apple's Gibson Dunn team contests subpoena in antitrust case

(Reuters) - Apple Inc's lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have asked a California federal judge to toss a subpoena for live testimony from a company executive at a hearing this week in an antitrust lawsuit against the tech giant over a coronavirus-related app. Gibson Dunn partner Mark Perry, a...
BUSINESS
CBS New York

Justice Department Sues To Block Penguin Random House’s Proposed Acquisition Of Simon & Schuster

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Justice Department is suing to block a proposed acquisition of Simon & Schuster by Penguin Random House. The DOJ argues it would give Penguin Random House “outsized influence” over what is published and how much authors are paid. Simon & Schuster’s president and CEO says Penguin Random House is determined to fight for the deal, and Simon & Schuster will do all it can to help. In a statement, Jonathan Karp said, “Simon & Schuster and Penguin Random House strongly disagree with the DOJ that this transaction will harm competition and believe firmly that there is no basis for these claims.” ViacomCBS is the parent company of Simon & Schuster and of CBS2.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

DOJ tries to block $2.2B Simon & Schuster, Bertelsmann Penguin Random House deal

The Justice Department is suing to block a $2.2 billion book publishing deal that would have reshaped the industry, saying consolidation would hurt authors and, ultimately, readers. German media giant Bertelsmann's Penguin Random House, already the largest American publisher, wants to buy New York-based Simon & Schuster, whose authors include...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin Group#Doj#O Melveny Myers#Penguin Random House Llc#Simon Schuster Inc#At T Inc#Time Warner Inc#The U S Court Of Appeals#The D C Circuit#The Justice Department#Penguin Random House#German#Bertelsmann Se Co#Kgaa#Viacomcbs Inc#Shearman Sterling#Jetblue Airways Corp
Gazette

DOJ files antitrust lawsuit to block major book publisher merger

The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit on Tuesday in an attempt to block a merger between two major book publishing companies. Simon & Schuster acquired by its largest competitor, Penguin Random House, for $2.18 billion. The DOJ claimed such a merger would be harmful to book sales, authors, and...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Arnold & Porter withdraws from opioid cases after sanctions rec

(Reuters) - Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer is withdrawing from representing drugmaker Endo International Plc in litigation over the opioid epidemic, two weeks after a referee appointed by a New York state judge recommended that the firm be sanctioned for failing to turn over evidence in a timely manner. In...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Financial Times

US regulators sue to stop Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster merger

US regulators have sued to block the merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, which would have created a mega-publisher in the US books market, in one of the Biden administration’s most significant antitrust moves yet. Bertelsmann, which owns Penguin Random House, last November struck a $2.2bn deal...
BUSINESS
Bay News 9

DOJ files antitrust suit to block Penguin acquisition of Simon & Schuster

The Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit on Tuesday to block Penguin Random House, the largest book publisher in the U.S., from acquiring rival Simon & Schuster, alleging that the merger would create a "publishing behemoth," that would harm both authors and consumers. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in...
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

Senate Judiciary Overwhelmingly Approves Big Tech Critic Jonathan Kanter To Head DOJ Antitrust Division

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved former corporate attorney and Big Tech critic Jonathan Kanter, President Joe Biden’s pick to head the Justice Department’s antitrust division, in a nearly unanimous voice vote Thursday. Kanter, 48, was nominated by Biden to head the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) antitrust department in July. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Apple likely to face DOJ antitrust suit- The Information

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has accelerated its two-year-old antitrust probe on Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in the last several months, increasing the likelihood of a lawsuit, the Information reported on Monday. Lawyers for the DOJ have asked Apple, its customers and competitors questions about how...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Freshfields Lands Arnold & Porter Partners as Firm Grows in U.S.

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has bolstered its life sciences and technology practice with two partners from Arnold & Porter as the U.K.-founded firm extends its U.S. growth trajectory. Kristen Riemenschneider and Vinita Kailasanath join Freshfields in the firm’s Washington and Silicon Valley offices, respectively. Riemenschneider’s clients have included vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Verge

Federal appeals court temporarily halts new Biden vaccine rule for companies

A federal appeals court on Saturday issued a stay against the Biden administration’s vaccine rules for US companies. The new rule announced Thursday requires workers at businesses with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, or submit to weekly testing. The rule requires affected companies to provide paid time for employees to get vaccinated, and to ensure any unvaccinated employees wear face masks while at work. The deadline for meeting the provisions is January 4th, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Compliance Hot Spots: White-Collar Bar Reacts to New DOJ Rules + Capital One Compliance Lawyer Reveals Pay + O'Melveny Big Wig in DOJ Antitrust Suit

Welcome to Compliance Hot Spots, our weekly snapshot on white-collar, regulatory and compliance news and trends. I hope our Virginia readers are enjoying the reprieve from endless political ads. Today, we examine DOJ’s new white-collar policy changes and look at the lawyers defending major book publishers in a DOJ antitrust lawsuit. Thanks for reading, and please get in touch with tips and feedback. Contact me at [email protected] and @AGoudsward on Twitter.
LAW
Reuters

Reuters

218K+
Followers
235K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy