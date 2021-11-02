O'Melveny, Arnold & Porter defend Penguin Random House in DOJ antitrust case

(Reuters) - O'Melveny & Myers litigation head Daniel Petrocelli will serve as lead trial counsel for Penguin Random House LLC against the U.S. Justice Department's lawsuit filed on Tuesday to block the company's plan to buy rival publisher Simon & Schuster Inc.

Petrocelli, a Los Angeles-based O'Melveny partner and vice chair of the firm, is working with Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer and its antitrust practice team, led by partner Debbie Feinstein, a former leader of the Federal Trade Commission's enforcement bureau.

Petrocelli was lead trial counsel to AT&T Inc in defending its acquisition of Time Warner Inc. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in 2019 upheld a trial judge's order allowing the $85 billion deal.

The Justice Department's lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C., federal court said Penguin Random House's $2.17 billion deal would give it "outsized influence over who and what is published, and how much authors are paid for their work." German media group Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA owns Penguin Random House, the world's largest book publisher.

Petrocelli did not immediately return messages seeking comment, but in a statement from Penguin Random House he said the DOJ's lawsuit was "wrong on the facts, the law, and public policy."

Feinstein referred questions to Penguin Random House.

New York-based Simon & Schuster, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc, is represented by Shearman & Sterling antitrust partner Jessica Delbaum, who did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Delbaum is counsel to JetBlue Airways Corp in an antitrust lawsuit the Justice Department filed in September in Boston federal court to stop a partnership with American Airlines Group Inc. JetBlue maintains the alliance has led to lower fares.

The Justice Department's lead trial lawyer, antitrust division veteran John Read, did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Tuesday. Read was on the DOJ team that sued Visa Inc last year to stop its $5.3 billion merger agreement with Plaid Inc. Visa called off the deal in January.

The case is United States v. Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:21-cv-02886.

For the United States: John Read of the Department of Justice

For Penguin Random House: Daniel Petrocelli of O'Melveny & Myers

For Simon & Schuster: Jessica Delbaum of Shearman & Sterling