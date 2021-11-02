Missing Othello Teen

The body of a 17-year-old who went missing Sunday afternoon was discovered in a wooded area in Howell, according to police. On Monday, authorities said they were looking for Shawn Erm that previously implied harming himself. The police used K9s and deployed drones and ATVs to help with the search efforts. They discovered his body around 9:30 off of Hurly Pond road.

HOWELL, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO