FDA panel says yes to kids 5-11 getting COVID shots; the final OK is due soon

By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MIKE STOBBE
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn influential advisory panel on Tuesday recommended kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, putting the U.S. on the brink of a major expansion of vaccinations. A final decision was expected within hours. The Food and Drug Administration already has OK'd the kid-size doses...

Chicago, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

