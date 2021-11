This writer returned Sunday from my annual trek to upstate New York. The centerpiece, for the past 10 years, has been the Ruffed Grouse Society New York Grouse and Woodcock Hunt. It has been my pleasure to be one of the huntsmen AKA guides for this outstanding event, which is held to raise money for the RGS since its inception. Dean Scudder, a fellow huntsman who hails from Sunderland, told of a conversation he had before leaving. He was asked what he was doing in New York, and he explained that it was a fundraiser for the conservation work of RGS to help ruffed grouse and woodcock, among other species. So, he was asked, you go there to kill the birds you are trying to help?

