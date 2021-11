Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, takes place on Nov. 1 and 2. It is a holiday mainly celebrated by Mexico and other Latin American countries. One of the most important traditions of this holiday is the preparation of ofrendas (altars) to honor loved ones who have passed away as they make their journey to Earth. There are a lot of aspects to these elaborate altars, the most common symbolizing the four main elements: water, fire, earth and wind.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO