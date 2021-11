HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teen siblings were killed in a head-on crash just outside Henderson Friday morning, officials say. The crash, which also injured a mom and her two children, happened around 8:45 a.m. along Rock Mill Road just south of Vicksboro Road, just outside of Henderson, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper C.J. Oxendine.

HENDERSON, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO