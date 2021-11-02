CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Co-founder of neo-Nazi terrorist group was dedicated to ‘all-out race war’, court hears

By Lizzie Dearden
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmMl0_0ckcMoUj00

The co-founder of a neo-Nazi terrorist group was dedicated to an “all-out race war” in Britain, a court has heard.

Ben Raymond, 32, is on trial accused of seven terror offences including remaining a member of National Action after it was banned by the government in 2016.

Bristol Crown Court heard that he coined the phrase “white jihad” to describe his aims, and “fought his holy war with words and images”.

Mr Raymond allegedly co-founded National Action in 2013, and then supported successor groups that operated under different names after the ban.

Opening the trial on Tuesday, prosecutor Barnaby Jameson QC said: “For the defendant and his cohorts, the work of Adolf Hitler was, and remains, unfinished … the movement had an innocuous name, National Action, but the group’s ideology was anything but innocuous.

“It was conceived as the genesis of a UK [Nazi Party paramilitary wing] with no compunction about the use or threat of terror in attaining its objectives.

“It advocated the same Nazi aims and ideals - the ethnic cleansing of anyone who did not fit the Aryan Nazi mould: Jews, Muslims, people of colour, people of Asian descent, people of gay orientation and anyone remotely liberal.”

Mr Raymond denies remaining a member of National Action after it was proscribed as a terrorist group in December 2016.

He has also pleaded not guilty to six counts of possessing documents useful to a terrorist, including the manifesto of Norway shooter Anders Breivik, and manuals for making explosives and homemade guns.

Mr Jameson told jurors that National Action were “not armchair neo-Nazis”, but a “white jihadist group dedicated to an all-out race war”.

Members participated in “paramilitary training” including boxing, knife fighting and mixed martial arts and several owned weapons.

The court was shown photos of Mr Raymond posing with firearms, and images of other members of the group holding machetes, knives, daggers and a crossbow.

Jurors were told that one member had plotted to murder a female Labour MP, while another made a pipe bomb and threatened Muslims.

In 2015, “National Action camp-follower” Zack Davies attacked a random Asian man in a Tesco supermarket in Wales.

Mr Jameson said Mr Raymond had been in “direct communication” with Davies two weeks before the attack, and later made numerous searches for his name online.

Police found a poster depicting Davies with the slogan “Tesco Macht Frei”, an allusion to the slogan above Auschwitz’s gates, on one of the defendant’s devices.

“You may wish to ask yourselves why it was that this defendant was expressing such apparent interest in somebody who had attempted to mumrder a random Asian dentist in a Tesco supermarket,” Mr Jameson told jurors.

The prosecutor said Mr Raymond did not stockpile weapons or carry out physical attacks himself, and likened him to the Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

“His holy war was fought witha words and images,” he added. “He gave media interviews, setting out the group’s virulent ethnic cleansing agenda to the media with sometimes transcendental calm.”

The court heard that Mr Raymond used his skills as an illustrator and digital designer to create propaganda for National Action and successor groups, including the subsequently banned terrorist groups NS131 and Scottish Dawn.

Mr Jamseon said the defendant had been “forwarding the National Action cause before and after proscription”, and was among the recipients of an email from another member saying the group would “just shed one skin for another” following the ban.

Mr Raymond allegedly replied saying he was “super excited about working on all new projects” on 16 December - the day National Action officially became a terrorist group.

The court heard that he was in contact with “each distinct group” that formed after proscription.

Mr Raymond, of Swindon, denies one count of membership of a proscribed group and six of possessing information useful to a terrorist. The trial continues.

Comments / 6

Related
BBC

Neo-Nazi accused shared Jo Cox murder tweets, court told

A man accused of co-founding a banned neo-Nazi group shared a tweet by a convicted anti-Semite which celebrated the murder of MP Jo Cox, a court heard. Ben Raymond retweeted Garron Helm's post of a newspaper's front page reporting the Labour MP's death in 2016 and said "everything is going to plan".
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

French centrist politician turned 'neo-Nazi' who plotted to storm the Elysée Palace with at least 12 co-conspirators including ex-soldiers is charged over 'coup attempt'

A far-right conspiracy theorist has been charged after allegedly trying to recruit soldiers to overthrow the French government by seizing the presidential palace. Rémy Daillet, 54, is accused along with 12 co-conspirators of terrorism after attempting to form an extremist group to plan a series of attacks against the state.
POLITICS
NBC12

Judge to sentence neo-Nazi group members under terrorism law

GREENBELT, Md. (AP/WWBT) - A federal judge has concluded that two neo-Nazi group members intended to engage in terrorist activity before FBI agents arrested them ahead of a pro-gun rally in Virginia. U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang’s decision Monday to apply a “terrorism enhancement” in sentencing the men favors prosecutors’...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Tears of a monster: Unearthed WWI diary of German U-boat officer reveals his heartbreak at losing crewmates and pining for his girlfriend… before going on to order massacre of thousands of Jews in WWII

The diaries of a First World War U-boat officer who went on to order the massacre of thousands of Jews during the Holocaust have come to light after lying unseen for more than 100 years. Hans Kawelmacher, who was then an Oberleutnant – the equivalent of a British First Lieutenant...
GERMANY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Goebbels
Person
Adolf Hitler
Daily Mail

Bizarre scenes as musclebound neo-Nazi hijacks court appearance for a pair of fascists accused of bashing a group of hikers who stumbled on their bush camp

A musclebound follower of neo-Nazi leader Thomas Sewell has posted coded Nazi messages to a courtroom in a bizarre virtual hearing. Sewell, 28, and fellow hate monger Jacob Hersant, 22, appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Wednesday on a swag charges, including armed robbery, assault and affray after they allegedly bashed hikers in May.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The room where Roman gladiators waited to die in Britain: Holding cell is discovered in an amphitheatre in Kent where wild animals and fighters were held ahead of their fights 2,000 years ago

It was once a grand Roman amphitheatre that entertained 5,000 spectators with gladiatorial contests, wild beast hunting and the odd execution of a criminal on the Kent coast. And now archaeologists have uncovered evidence of a holding cell for those who were about to meet their fate in the ancient arena in Richborough 2,000 years ago, English Heritage has revealed.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Is the Conservative Party now broken beyond repair?

Those Tory MPs who willingly followed Boris Johnson’s instructions to attack democracy will find that, come the next election, “I was only following orders” will not wash. They will have sacrificed everything in the vain hope that they too could climb aboard the gravy train. How did we get into...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race War#Guns#Boxing#Uk#Neo Nazi#National Action#Bristol Crown Court#Nazi Party#Aryan#Jews#Muslims#Asian
Daily Mail

Lost cache of £1m Faberge heirlooms which were brought to Britain by a spy during the Russian Revolution are discovered wrapped in tissue in a museum after being hidden for almost 90 years

A lost collection of Faberge heirlooms have been discovered in a museum basement where they had been hidden for almost 90 years. The items were found covered in dirt and dust but in good condition during a routine trip through the storerooms of the Royal Pavilion and Museums in Brighton.
U.K.
HuffingtonPost

My Great-Grandparents Fled Nazi Germany. Here's Why I Applied For German Citizenship.

On Aug. 28, 2019, I received an email from the German consulate informing me that my family’s renaturalization application had been approved: We were Germans. Again. After submitting a patchwork of documentation in January 2017 — gathered from Freiburg, London, Haifa and the San Fernando Valley — that proved that my grandfather, prize-winning Israeli physicist Shlomo Alexander, was the same Edgar Solomon Alexander born a German citizen in 1929 and forced to flee to British Palestine before he was old enough to read, we waited without word from the embassy for two and a half years.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Berlin honours couple who helped Jewish families flee Nazi Germany

A Berlin couple who dedicated themselves to spiriting Jewish families and political dissidents out of Nazi Germany via a clandestine network disguised as an English-language tutoring service have been honoured in the German capital for the first time since their story fell into obscurity half a century ago. A commemorative...
SOCIETY
BBC

Neo-Nazi extremist from Chudleigh jailed for racist attack

A neo-Nazi extremist has been jailed for attacking two brothers because one of them had a black girlfriend. Alexander Gray threatened to dislocate one man's jaw and rape his girlfriend after targeting them in a shop in Chudleigh, Devon. He launched an unprovoked attack on the man and his brother,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MilitaryTimes

2 neo-Nazi group members, including US Army veteran, sentenced to prison

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Two neo-Nazi group members were sentenced on Thursday to nine years in prison each in a case that highlighted a broader federal crackdown on far-right extremists. FBI agents arrested former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Jordan Mathews, U.S. Army veteran Brian Mark Lemley Jr. and a...
GREENBELT, MD
The Independent

PM facing calls for fresh sleaze inquiries following botched attempt to protect Tory MP

Boris Johnson was today facing the prospect of two fresh sleaze inquiries into his own behaviour, as signs grew that his botched attempt to save a senior Tory MP from punishment for paid lobbying had shaken his authority within his own party.Labour demanded a probe by Commons standards commissioner Kathryn Stone into Mr Johnson’s failure to declare a freebie holiday in Spain, as the guest of recently ennobled Zac Goldsmith, in the MPs’ register of interests, as Downing Street refused to reveal the value of the luxury break.And the party’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, wrote to Ms Stone urging...
POLITICS
The Conversation Africa

A hitman’s confessions expose brutality of white supremacists who served apartheid

A raft of confessions have been published in the past three decades chronicling the stories of white men in uniform who plied their trade as apartheid heavies and enforcers. The brutality they dispensed – killings, assassinations, torture, beatings – also came to light in two commissions: the Goldstone Commission, which exposed the a dirty tricks campaign of the apartheid-era South African Defence Force to forment violence in black townships in the 1990s; and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), which was established to help South Africa deal with its violent past.
INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS
The Independent

Israeli bookstores pull Sally Rooney novels over boycott row

Two of Israel’s largest bookstores have announced they will no longer stock books by author Sally Rooney after she refused to let her latest novel be translated into Hebrew by an Israeli publisher.Steimatzky and Tzomet Sefarim, which together own about 200 stores in Israel, said they would remove her books from their shelves and online sites.Last month the Irish author said she would not allow her newest title, Beautiful World, Where Are You?, to be translated into Hebrew by Modan, an Israeli publishing house.The writer said her decision was taken out of solidarity with the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

The Independent

321K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy