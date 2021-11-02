CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Cargo plane wreck recovered from ocean off Hawaii

 4 days ago

The National Transportation Safety Board has recovered the wreckage of a cargo...

In Photos: Wreckage Of TransAir 737 Recovered From Ocean Floor

The National Transportation Safety Board has recovered a TransAir Boeing 737-200 from the ocean floor just off of Hawaii. The aircraft that crashed exactly four months ago was resting on an ocean shelf between 350-450 feet (106-137 meters) from the ocean surface. The mission to recover the plane took place throughout October.
Plane disappears over Cascades after taking off from Arlington airport

ARLINGTON, Wash. - A small plane disappeared over the Cascades on Thursday after taking off from Arlington Municipal Airport. At about 10 a.m., the King County Sheriff's Office received a report about a plane flying from Arlington to Twin Falls went off the radar and was potentially missing. The Federal...
NTSB Recovers Wreckage From TransAir Plane Crash In Waters Off Oahu

The National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday that it has recovered both flight recorders and “all major components” of the TransAir cargo jet that crashed this past summer off Oahu’s south shore. Hauling the heavy plane wreckage from depths of 350 to 450 feet about two miles off Ewa Beach...
Final section of Georgia cargo ship wreck removed

Crews on Monday removed the final section of a cargo ship that capsized off the Georgia coast more than two years ago. The Golden Ray capsized in Saint Simons Island, near Brunswick, in September of 2019. The National Transportation Security Board said it was caused by incorrect calculations on the...
Belarusian cargo plane crashes in Russia, all 7 aboard dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A Belarusian cargo plane crashed Wednesday while trying to land in eastern Russia, killing all seven people on board, officials said. The Soviet-built An-12 operated by Belarusian carrier Grodno crashed and caught fire near Irkutsk, eastern Siberia. Belarus’ Investigative Committee, the top state investigative agency, said there...
Nine killed in cargo plane crash in Siberia

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A Belarussian-owned cargo plane crash-landed in Siberia and burst into flames, killing all nine people on board, after disappearing from radar just outside the city of Irkutsk, officials said. Russia's federal aviation agency Rosaviatsiya said the Antonov An-12 plane, owned by Belarussian company Grodno, circled...
Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing At New Jersey Botanical Garden

RINGWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A small plane made an emergency landing Thursday at the New Jersey Botanical Garden. An FAA spokesperson told CBS2 the single-engine Cessna 182 reported engine problems before landing in a field. It happened shortly after 3:15 p.m. in Ringwood. No injuries were reported. Federal officials are investigating.
Sheriff recovering from burns

Just before 6 p.m. last night, Oct. 23, DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen was burning brush at his property in Yorktown when he tripped and fell into the fire. According to law enforcement, Bowen managed to get himself out of the fire and call for help. He was airlifted to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio with burns to 40 percent of his body, but it was not life-threatening.
Carlos Santana Selling $4.7 Million Hawaii Home With Ocean Views

Guitar legend Carlos Santana is hoping for a "Smooth" sale of his $4.7 million home in Hawaii with ocean views. Carlos Santana has numerous properties, in Las Vegas as well as Hawaii, and recently sold his home on the Tiburon Peninsula for $5.53 million. The house had had beautiful views of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco Bay, with an acoustic dome over the foyer and multiple decks. Santana has lived in San Francisco for decades until moving to Las Vegas nine years ago.
Disabled activist dies after United Airlines destroyed her custom wheelchair

A well known disability activist has reportedly died from complications associated with the loss of her custom wheelchair, which was destroyed during a United Airlines flight.Engracia Figueroa, 51, was admitted to an ICU unit about two weeks ago and according to Hand in Hand, a US-wide network advocating for dignified working conditions, died on Sunday. United Airlines allegedly destroyed her custom-made wheelchair during a flight from Washington DC to California, her home. It was damaged in the cargo-hold. Despite having a spinal cord injury and left leg amputation, Ms Figueroa was allegedly forced to wait five hours after landing...
