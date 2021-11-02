Cargo plane wreck recovered from ocean off Hawaii

Just before 6 p.m. last night, Oct. 23, DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen was burning brush at his property in Yorktown when he tripped and fell into the fire. According to law enforcement, Bowen managed to get himself out of the fire and call for help. He was airlifted to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio with burns to 40 percent of his body, but it was not life-threatening.

