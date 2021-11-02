Cargo plane wreck recovered from ocean off Hawaii

MOSCOW (AP) — Officials say a Belarusian cargo plane has crashed while trying to land in eastern Russia, killing all seven people on board. The Soviet-built An-12 operated by Belarusian carrier Grodno crashed and caught fire near Irkutsk, eastern Siberia. Belarus’ Investigative Committee said that there were seven people on board and all of them died in the crash. Russian news reports said it plane crashed while making a second approach after failing to land in a first attempt. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear, but a report said ice may have coated its control surfaces. Belarusian officials said the plane’s crew consisted of three Belarusians, two Russians and two Ukrainian nationals.

