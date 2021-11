How disappointing and shortsighted of the Labour party to decide to stand in the North Shropshire byelection after the resignation of Owen Paterson rather than supporting a non-party, anti-sleaze candidate (Labour to stand in Shropshire byelection sparked by Owen Paterson resignation, 5 November). It was a chance to show that the Labour party was principled and more interested in probity in public life than party politics. The issue of sleaze and public concern about it would have gathered so much more momentum had there been a single opposition candidate. As it is, Labour is likely to lose – and even if it wins, the impact will be so much less than it could have been.

