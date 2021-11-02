TUESDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports 31 new coronavirus cases; 240 active cases

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 31 new COVID-19 cases from Monday. There are currently 240 active cases in the county.

The county reported 25,201 cases removed from isolation.

Boone County ranks eighth in the state with the most coronavirus cases in total volume in the past week. Cases are down 35.8% when comparing last week to the prior week. The county has a 5.9% positive test rate, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

The health department's hospital status is yellow with 45 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals and ten of them being Boone County residents. Of the 45 patients, 13 are in intensive care and eight are on ventilators.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports that 104,672 residents have received their first dose in Boone County and 94,816 Boone County residents have completed their vaccine doses.

Boone County has the third-largest percentage of county residents in Missouri that have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 58%. The largest county in the state is St. Louis County with 60.5%.

Boone County is third in the state with a reported 52.5% of residents that have completed their coronavirus vaccine doses. St. Louis County is the first county in the state with 54.3% of residents having completed the doses for vaccination. The city of Joplin has 57.3% of the population fully vaccinated.

Cole County has the second-highest first vaccination rate in Mid-Missouri with 51%. Callaway County is third with 46.5%.

Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services Nov. 2 dashboard

The Columbia Public Schools reports active coronavirus and quarantine cases to their website daily.

The district reported a 20.7 14-day rate per 10,000 for Monday.

CPS reports seven district facilities (three elementary schools, two middle schools and two district-wide facilities) currently have staff out because of COVID-19. There are six staff members at elementary schools, one staff member at a middle school and one staff member at a district-wide facility. The district has one staff member at a middle school and two staff members at a district-wide facility currently quarantined because of COVID.

The district reports 27 district facilities to have students currently out due to the coronavirus. There are 16 out of 21 elementary, all of the middle schools, three high schools and one district-wide facility affected.

There are 26 students that have tested positive for COVID-19. The district is reporting 12 students in elementary, 10 students in middle school, and four students in high school have tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are 124 students which are required to quarantine due to the coronavirus. The district reports 59 elementary students are currently quarantining, 58 students in middle school, six students in high school and one at an other district-wide facility.

Cole County reports 109 coronavirus cases added to dashboard after reporting delay

The Cole County Health Department reported 109 new coronavirus cases from Friday.

Cole County Health Department Director Kristi Campbell says that large increase in new cases is due to a backlog of data that was just sent into the department. The new cases go back as far as the first week of October.

According to the dashboard update, there are 11,311 residential cases and 286 long-term care facility resident cases. That is 11,597 total cases in the county.

Cole County reported 165 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

Cole County ranks 11th in the state for counties with the most coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the past week. Cases are up 10% when comparing last week to the prior week. The county has a 11.7% positivity test rate, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services .

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports about 51% of the county have initiated their first dose of the vaccine and 46.9% of the county's population have been fully vaccinated.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus cases in students or staff from Monday.

The district is reporting four active cases in students and one active case in staff.

The district is reporting 40 close contacts for students and one close contact for staff.

Missouri reports more than 1,120 new cases of COVID-19

Missouri added more than 1,120 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services , 867 patients tested positive for the virus using PCR tests. That's above the state's daily average of 679 cases for the testing method.

State health department COVID-19 dashboard on Nov. 2, 2021.

Antigen tests were used to find 254 new probable cases of COVID-19. Missouri's daily average for the testing method is 215 probable cases.

The seven-day positivity rate slightly increased Tuesday from 6.6% on Monday to 6.7%.

Data from DHSS showed 148 new virus-related deaths, 144 of the deaths were discovered during a weekly check of death certificates.

January 2021 - 1 Death

February 2021 -1 Death

April 2021 - 1 Death

July 2021 - 2 Deaths

August 2021 -9 Deaths

September 2021 - 38

October 2021 - 92

Missouri has reported 12,203 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

More than 3.4 million Missourians have started the coronavirus vaccination process. That's 55.4% of the state's population.

