CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Named 'SUV Of Texas' At Annual Texas Truck Rodeo

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Industry's newest benchmark premium SUV, 2022 Grand Wagoneer, receives top honor as SUV of Texas and wins the Full-size Luxury SUV category
  • 2022 Wagoneer wins Full-size SUV of Texas
  • Ram 1500 wins Full-size Pickup Truck of Texas for fourth consecutive year; Luxury category for sixth consecutive year; Ram Truck wins Off-road category for fourth year in a row
  • Ram 2500 wins Heavy Duty Pickup of Truck of Texas for fifth consecutive year
  • Jeep® Grand Cherokee L takes honors for Mid-size SUV of Texas
  • Jeep Wrangler 4xe wins Green Vehicle of Texas
  • Uconnect wins Best Infotainment for fifth consecutive year
  • Best Powertrain award goes to Ram 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8
  • Stellantis brands take home the most awards of any manufacturer at the annual competition

Dozens of journalists representing the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) spent two days early in October driving the industry's newest trucks and SUVs over a variety of on-road and rugged off-road terrain. When the dust settled and ballots were counted, the all-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer was crowned SUV of Texas by the influential group of automotive journalists. The Ram Truck brand took Full-size Pickup Truck of Texas, in addition to numerous consecutive awards and the Jeep® brand took several titles as well, including Green SUV of Texas for the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

"The 2022 Grand Wagoneer truly impressed our members. The attention to detail, luxury materials, integrated design, and the capability and technology is indeed setting a new benchmark for the full-size Luxury SUV segment," said Kristin Shaw, President of TAWA. "Ram trucks also brought their A-game, winning several consecutive awards. Texas auto writers are true connoisseurs of pickup trucks so Ram's honors are well deserved. We also enjoyed the lineup from Jeep with several vehicles that were the stars of their categories, offering capability, craftsmanship and versatility."

Wagoneer, Ram and Jeep vehicles with top honors include:

WagoneerSUV of Texas: 2022 Grand WagoneerFull-size Luxury SUV of Texas: 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series IIIFull-size SUV of Texas: 2022 Wagoneer

RamFull-size Pickup Truck: 2022 Ram 1500Heavy Duty Pickup Truck: 2022 Ram 2500 Power WagonLuxury Pickup Truck: 2021 Ram 1500 TRXOff-Road Vehicle: 2021 Ram 1500 TRXBest Powertrain: Ram 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8

JeepMid-size SUV: 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee LGreen Vehicle: 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

UconnectBest Infotainment System: Uconnect 5

This year's Rodeo was held at Star Hill Ranch in Bee Cave, Texas, featuring both on-road and technical off-road driving opportunities. TAWA members cast their votes after two days of vehicle evaluations. Consideration is given to everything from exterior/interior styling and off-road capability to the entrant's overall utility, value and performance.

More than 50 pickup trucks and SUVs were entered in the competition and more than 40 TAWA members attended.

TAWAThe Texas Auto Writers Association, Inc. was founded in 1987 by automotive journalists who wanted to provide an avenue of professional growth, development, and networking. These professionals sought to create an automotive event that was unique to Texas and the result was the TAWA Truck Rodeo; since 1993, Truck Rodeos have been held all over the state of Texas. In 2003, TAWA created an event for sedans, sports cars, and other vehicles not eligible for the Truck Rodeo, now called the Texas Auto Roundup. For more information, visit www.texasautowriters.org.

StellantisStellantis (STLA) - Get Stellantis NV Report is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

Follow company news and video on:Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.comMedia website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.comCompany website: www.stellantis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/StellantisFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNAInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisnaTwitter: @StellantisNAYouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-new-2022-grand-wagoneer-named-suv-of-texas-at-annual-texas-truck-rodeo-301414698.html

SOURCE Stellantis

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

‘Yellowstone’ inspired truck turning heads in Central Texas

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans have been buzzing for a few months about a black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the same ranch logo decal made famous on the side of the truck featured in Paramount Network’s hit TV series Yellowstone and today the mystery is solved.
TEXAS STATE
fox40jackson.com

2022 Toyota Tundra named Truck of Texas

Toyota Trucks Executive Chief Engineer Mike Sweers enters The Fox Garage to talk about the all-new 2022 Tundra pickup with Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu. The 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup has been named Truck of Texas by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA). The all-new truck took the title...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech prepares for annual rodeo hosted at Cooks Garage

Texas Tech prepares for annual rodeo hosted at Cooks Garage. Skyviews Restaurant is officially reopen for business. Head to Dillard's this Fall for all your fun clothing layers. Police SWAT near TTU campus. Shop stylish and affordable fashion at Shop Love Note Boutique. Technology Tuesday (10/27/2021) Mischi is KLBK’s Pet...
LUBBOCK, TX
Southlake Style

Hotel Vin Named No. 10 Hotel In Texas

Grapevine's Hotel Vin was recently named the 10th best Texas hotel in "Condé Nast Traveler’s” Readers’ Choice Awards. “Condé Nast Traveler” held its Readers’ Choice Awards survey from April 1 to May 31. Hotel Vin, which officially opened last September, earned a score of 96.22 and was judged on its rooms, service, food, design, location, activities, facilities and value. Other DFW-area hotels that made the list include Hotel Crescent Court, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, Virgin Hotels Dallas, HALL Arts Hotel, Hotel ZaZa Dallas Uptown and The Joule.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Jenn Leach

Is a Fourth Stimulus Check for $2,000 Coming in November?

Update: Americans are putting pressure on President Biden to offer a fourth stimulus check. The latest talk has been for the Child Tax Credit to be extended past December. The Child Tax Credit issues $250 per household per child over age 6 and $300 per household per child under age 6. Here's more on how it works..
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Shark Attack Leads to Criminal Charges

Normally you wouldn't think about shark attacks taking place in Oklahoma, but that's exactly what happened in OKC. Jailers at the Oklahoma County Detention Center in OKC have been charged with abuse and cruelty for subjecting inmates to the sonic torture of "Baby Shark" played on a never-ending loop. Talk...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Family Handyman

These 10 Cars Are Actually Worth More Used Than New

One post-pandemic surprise has been the spike in used car prices. In recent months, some used cars are even selling for more than when they were new!. Traditionally, economic uncertainty and less travel means less demand for cars. But surprisingly, many vehicles from the last few model years are selling at a premium compared to their original prices. Various factors have pushed used car prices into stratospheric heights, including:
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeos#Suv#Jeep Grand Wagoneer#Luxury#4xe#Hemi#Stellantis
thepostnewspaper.net

Touch a Truck on 6th Street in Texas City. Hundreds of kids

The weather was perfect for Saturday’s Touch a Truck on 6th Street in Texas City. Hundreds of kids — young and old — were able to experience touching a variety of fire trucks, ambulances, construction vehicles and satellite operations trucks.
TEXAS CITY, TX
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Player Chooses Not to Wear American Flag on Helmet

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers wore their state American flag helmets for Military Appreciation Day to honor the members of the United States armed forces today against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. However, one player decided to not wear the flag on his helmet. Senior Josh Chandler-Semedo has...
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Minnesota

Vacationing Minnesotan Caught In Middle Of Drug War At Cancun Resort

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota man experienced a hotel horror in Mexico this week during a vacation. Ethan Forney’s vacation was interrupted Thursday when he was caught in the middle of a drug war. Soon after Forney was sitting down for lunch at Cancun’s Hyatt Ziva Riviera hotel, Forney says more than a dozen people started running up the beach. “People from the front entrance of the buffet are all yelling, ‘Run!'” Forney said. During his escape, he says he saw an unknown man holding an assault rifle. Forney ended up locked in a storage room for more than an hour with hotel employees and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS DFW

Authorities Search For Texas Man At Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, Wyo. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities have been searching Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming for a Texas man who was last seen Thursday. Park officials identified the missing man as 26-year-old Jared Hembree and say he was last seen near Game Warden Point in Moran. Park police received a call...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
Houston Chronicle

Toll rates likely increasing for Grand Parkway, Texas 249

Going along the Grand Parkway will cost more next year as state officials are poised to approve some of the largest increases in rates they have ever pushed, a result of rising costs across the economy. Per-trip costs along the Grand Parkway and Texas 249 Tollway are set to jump...
TEXAS STATE
CrimeOnline

Texas Mom and Son Apprehended in Moving Truck After Oklahoma Homicide

An Texas woman and her son are in custody in Wyoming in connection with the death of the mother’s half brother in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said that Debbie Senft, 47, and Zachary Mussett, 26, are being held in the Sweetwater County Detention Center prior to extradition to Oklahoma, where they’ll face charges related to the death of Michael “Andy” McGuffee, 56.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fox4beaumont.com

Southeast Texas company working to reduce truck driver shortage

BEAUMONT — A Southeast Texas company is doing its part to alleviate a national shortage of truck drivers. According to the American Trucking Associations, a record 80,000 additional truckers are needed to meet the nation's demand to get freight moved throughout the country. The shortage is expected to double in less than a decade.
TEXAS STATE
abc17news.com

4 dead, 11 hurt in crash of SUV carrying migrants in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Officials say four people were killed and 11 others were hurt when a sport utility vehicle carrying 15 migrants rolled over on a remote West Texas highway. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. Friday on Texas 54, about 24 miles north of Van Horn. DPS Lt. Elizabeth Carter says no other vehicles were involved. Six of those in the SUV were airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso, where a spokeswoman said three were in critical condition Friday. Carter said the others were taken by ambulance to other local hospitals.
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Heartbreak, Texas: New kind of Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving was going to be different. Janey, my much-loved daughter, fell in love with a fella named Johnny, and somewhat to their mutual surprise, wowee, Janey presented us with the cutest little baby boy this year that one could imagine. They named him Freddy, after my late father, which...
TEXAS STATE
capcity.news

Body of missing 26-year-old Texas man located in Grand Teton

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — Rescuers have located and recovered the body of a 26-year-old Texas man in Grand Teton National Park after he was reported missing on Thursday. The National Park Service said Sunday that Jared Hembree was found near Uhl Hill in the eastern part of the park, or just southeast of the community of Moran.
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy