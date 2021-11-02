CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Cloud at Ignite 2021: Metaverse, AI and hyperconnectivity in a hybrid world

Lumia UK
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last 18 months have resulted in a sea change throughout every industry – from the adoption of telehealth in healthcare to digital wallets in financial services to curbside pickup and contactless shopping in retail – and digital technology has been at the forefront of this seismic shift. My...

blogs.microsoft.com

Lumia UK

What is Visual Description? As events evolve, greater accessibility for the disability community emerges

Our commitment to accessibility runs deep at Microsoft. Over the years, we’ve systematically worked to embed accessibility and disability inclusive thinking into everything we do in response to feedback and requests from our customers, employees, and the community. At Microsoft we believe that disability is a strength. By including and empowering people with disabilities, we make better products that help tackle the “disability divide,” the social inequity that exists for people with disabilities around the world. This focus includes our events. There have been some questions from Microsoft Ignite around hosts providing visual descriptions, so we wanted to provide more information about what they are and why they were included.
TECHNOLOGY
nojitter.com

No Jitter Roll: Microsoft Ignite Revelations, Teams Room Solutions

This week, we share a slew of announcements from Microsoft Ignite 2021, Poly updates its Microsoft Teams Rooms solutions, and 8x8 reveals enhancements for its experience as a service (XCaaS) platform. IntelePeer introduces an all-in-one monitoring, registration and remediation system to combat spam calls, and Ooma unveils a plain old telephone service (POTS) replacement.
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

Top Stories from the Microsoft DevOps Community – 2021.11.05

The top stories from the #AzureDevOps #community for 2021.11.05 are here!. Welcome back! I am Jay Gordon and every week I try to bring you the latest updates from around the DevOps on Azure community. If you have a post you’d like to have me include, I am always listening. You can reach out on Twitter or LinkedIn and I will be sure to share your latest post with the community. Also, be sure to tag your posts with #AzureDevOps!
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

DevOps Dojo – Customers & Trust

In DevOps Dojo first blog, we explained what trust really is—competency and character. In our conversations with customers, there are two surprising facts that top the list of trust. The 1st one is that we act with the customers’ best interests in mind, and we can think on behalf of customers’ long-term goals. If you think deeper, this requires you to have a level of competency above the things that everyone already knows to envision the future for your customers. For example, if customers already know A and B and you tell them A and B, then they don’t really need you. You need to guide them to see beyond A, B, C, D, etc. The 2nd one is how quickly can we reply to their phone calls, text messages, or emails. This requires you to be accountable, proactive, and responsive, which are directly linked to your professional character. Note: Pricing doesn’t make the top 3!
TECHNOLOGY
Redmondmag.com

Nadella Embraces the Metaverse and Support for Remote Work in Ignite Talk

An Ignite keynote talk by Satya Nadella, Microsoft's CEO, focused on the shift to "hybrid" remote work, the use of artificial intelligence and an emerging "metaverse" of digital experiences. The talk is available on demand here. The Metaverse. Microsoft defined a metaverse as "a digital space inhabited by digital representations...
MICROSOFT
Axios

Microsoft adds GPT-3 AI writing model to its cloud service

Microsoft announced yesterday it will begin offering an updated version of the AI natural language program (NLP) GPT-3 to business customers as part of its Azure cloud platform. Why it matters: The move puts what is likely the most powerful AI writing and reading algorithm at the fingertips of large...
SOFTWARE
Axios

The synthetic data that will help build AI and the metaverse

Synthetic data — the generation of artificial images to train AI and computer vision — will be key to building out a future metaverse. Why it matters: AI has long been trained on images — including human faces — captured from the real world, but doing so can create serious privacy concerns.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Microsoft Advertising data reveals new consumer attitudes

Microsoft Advertising first-party data reveals four new consumer attitudes. Work and life blending, combined with political and social upheavals over the last few years, have brought about new consumer attitudes that will impact your marketing programs. These shifts in behavior and privacy expectations are creating permanent changes in how people engage with brands.
CELL PHONES
Lumia UK

Orica lights fuse on fresh wave of mining transformation with data, AI and cloud

For 140-plus years Orica has carved a reputation as one of the world’s leading blasting companies, supporting mining customers in more than 100 countries. Explosives are still its stock-in-trade – but the company is rapidly expanding its digital capability – creating data rich and AI-infused tools that enable step-change improvements in customers’ productivity, safety and sustainability.
INDUSTRY
VentureBeat

Microsoft expands zero-trust security capabilities at Ignite 2021

The move to hybrid work accelerated by the pandemic has created cybersecurity risks, with employees at home creating more possible vulnerable endpoints for enterprises. At the same time, enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud solutions like Microsoft’s Azure or Amazon’s AWS. This is creating hybrid cloud infrastructure gaps in enterprises. Also, hybrid work is driving the adoption of new collaboration apps, and these need tight role-based controls.
BUSINESS
windowsreport.com

Microsoft Ignite: New updates and products to look out for

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. The Microsoft Ignite event just kicked off and a lot of products have received...
BUSINESS
Seattle Times

Microsoft’s metaverse is coming, and it will have PowerPoint

If you’re worried the metaverse will be all fun and games, fear not: Microsoft is coming, and it is bringing PowerPoint and Teams. The Redmond-based company is adapting its signature software products to create a more corporate version of the metaverse, a concept promoted by Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg that promises to let users live, work and play within interconnected virtual worlds.
SOFTWARE
morningbrew.com

Microsoft, Nike prepare to enter the metaverse

Companies are jumping into the metaverse like they’re being chased by a swarm of bees. Last week, Facebook reemerged as Meta in order to emphasize its metaverse ambitions, and yesterday... Microsoft said that it’s adding virtual reality avatars and workplaces to Teams, its web meeting service. The new capability mimics...
BUSINESS
Redmondmag.com

What Microsoft Is Prioritizing with Azure Updates at Ignite: Multicloud, Security and Storage

Microsoft announced a range of new Azure features at this week's virtual Ignite conference, with several services moving out of public preview and into general availability. Microsoft Azure is constantly changing, and there's always a steady flow of updates. However, the 2021 Microsoft Ignite conference, taking place virtually this week, introduces some interesting changes.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

At Ignite 2021, Microsoft showcases functionality for scalable AI apps

Part of what Microsoft was determined to showcase at its Ignite conference, which kicked off Tuesday, is the extent to which Azure is maturing into an architecture for building scalable, AI-infused apps that also work in hybrid cloud and edge computing scenarios. Microsoft put out a barrage of AI, data...
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

General availability: New Azure Data Explorer output plugin for Telegraf

The Telergaf output plugin for Azure Data Explorer (generally available) and Azure Synapse Data Explorer (public preview) is now generally available for both services, enabling you to write logs and time series data to Azure Data Explorer. This plugin is completely configuration based, very easy to deploy and monitor. It can be deployed on containerized environments, VMs or servers that need to be monitored. Telegraf is an open source, light weight agent to collect telemetry data (logs, metrics, or IoT data).
SOFTWARE

