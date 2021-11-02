Microsoft Cloud at Ignite 2021: Metaverse, AI and hyperconnectivity in a hybrid world

In DevOps Dojo first blog, we explained what trust really is—competency and character. In our conversations with customers, there are two surprising facts that top the list of trust. The 1st one is that we act with the customers’ best interests in mind, and we can think on behalf of customers’ long-term goals. If you think deeper, this requires you to have a level of competency above the things that everyone already knows to envision the future for your customers. For example, if customers already know A and B and you tell them A and B, then they don’t really need you. You need to guide them to see beyond A, B, C, D, etc. The 2nd one is how quickly can we reply to their phone calls, text messages, or emails. This requires you to be accountable, proactive, and responsive, which are directly linked to your professional character. Note: Pricing doesn’t make the top 3!

