Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested in a new modular Raspberry Pi storage server created by the team at Kubesail based in San Francisco. Designed to provide you with a dual drive Raspberry Pi SATA NAS the storage system is powered by the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 the system has been engineered for running self hosted applications at your home office 24-hour is a day 7 days a week with a tiny power requirements. Storage in the system is modular and allows you to easily add two SATA compatible SSDs of your choice. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $100 or £73 (depending on current exchange rates).

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO