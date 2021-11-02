CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worldwide Facade Systems Industry To 2026 - Increasing Technological Advancement In The Facade Material Presents Opportunities

 4 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facade Systems Market Research Report by Type, End-use, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Facade Systems Market size was estimated at USD 62.99 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 66.08 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% reaching USD 85.58 billion by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Facade Systems Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Facade Systems Market, including AGC Inc, Alfa Facade Systems Pvt Ltd, Alufit INDIA Pvt Ltd., BASF SE, Boral Limited, Central Glass Co., Ltd., Dryvit Systems, Inc., Etex Group, Georgia-pacific LLC, James Hardie Industries PLC, Kingspan Plc, Knauf Gips KG, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., ParexGroup SA, Saint-Gobain S.A, STO SE & Co. KGaA, TERRACO GROUP, Universal Cement Corporation, USG Corporation, and Vinh Tuong Industrial Corporation. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Facade Systems Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Facade Systems Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Facade Systems Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Facade Systems Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Facade Systems Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Facade Systems Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Facade Systems Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Growing popularity in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors5.2.2. Rise in the adoption of environment friendly products such as green facade5.2.3. Easy accessibility of raw materials such as glass composites, aluminum, stainless steel5.3. Restraints5.3.1. High cost of raw materials 5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Rise in the investment in the construction and infrastructure industry 5.4.2. Increasing technological advancement in the facade material 5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Huge investment required for the installation of facade system 6. Facade Systems Market, by Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Cladding6.3. Curtain Wall6.4. Eifs6.5. Siding 7. Facade Systems Market, by End-use7.1. Introduction7.2. Non-residential7.3. Residential 8. Americas Facade Systems Market8.1. Introduction8.2. Argentina8.3. Brazil8.4. Canada8.5. Mexico8.6. United States 9. Asia-Pacific Facade Systems Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Australia9.3. China9.4. India9.5. Indonesia9.6. Japan9.7. Malaysia9.8. Philippines9.9. Singapore9.10. South Korea9.11. Taiwan9.12. Thailand 10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Facade Systems Market10.1. Introduction10.2. France10.3. Germany10.4. Italy10.5. Netherlands10.6. Qatar10.7. Russia10.8. Saudi Arabia10.9. South Africa10.10. Spain10.11. United Arab Emirates10.12. United Kingdom 11. Competitive Landscape11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix11.1.1. Quadrants11.1.2. Business Strategy11.1.3. Product Satisfaction11.2. Market Ranking Analysis11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player11.4. Competitive Scenario11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement11.4.4. Investment & Funding11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 12. Company Usability Profiles12.1. AGC Inc.12.2. Alfa Facade Systems Pvt Ltd.12.3. Alufit INDIA Pvt Ltd.12.4. BASF SE12.5. Boral Limited12.6. Central Glass Co., Ltd.12.7. Dryvit Systems, Inc.12.8. Etex Group12.9. Georgia-pacific LLC12.10. James Hardie Industries PLC12.11. Kingspan Plc12.12. Knauf Gips KG12.13. Louisiana Pacific Corporation12.14. Nichiha Corporation12.15. Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.12.16. ParexGroup SA12.17. Saint-Gobain S.A12.18. STO SE & Co. KGaA12.19. TERRACO GROUP12.20. Universal Cement Corporation12.21. USG Corporation12.22. Vinh Tuong Industrial Corporation 13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1sgln

