NI's Inverter Test System (Photo: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
NI (NATI) - Get National Instruments Corporation Report, a leading developer of automated test and measurement systems, today announced two new offerings to enhance testing environments and workflows for electric vehicle (EV) traction inverter validation: a new Inverter Test System (ITS) and a collaboration agreement with D&V Electronics for power-level inverter test.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102006370/en/

These offerings promise to accelerate innovation for EVs by integrating test earlier in the product development lifecycle. By simulating EV powertrains to perform hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) tests of traction inverter electronic control units (ECUs), the ITS allows EV test engineers to create more life-like scenarios not easily and accurately reproduced on the road.

For over a century, automotive powertrain engineers focused on optimizing the combustion engine. The arrival of the electric vehicle brings the promise of a sustainable future, but the engineering challenge has proven formidable. NI solutions, coupled with the expertise of D&V Electronics, allow customers to spend more time engineering ambitiously toward Vision Zero and less time troubleshooting their test systems. Through this collaboration between NI and D&V, electric motor and direct current power emulators can be inserted into the test workflow to enable durability and thermal testing of the inverter component at full power in a high quality, cost-effective, and safe environment. Adding more simulation fidelity and capabilities speeds up the entire development process at a lower overall cost than field tests.

"Automotive engineers are constantly modifying simulation models based on evolving electric vehicle performance and test requirements," said Noah Reding, senior director of Validation, Transportation at NI. "They need integrated solutions to seamlessly move these models from design to validation. Advancements such as these speed up EV adoption and production innovations by eliminating inefficiencies in the testing process."

"Traction inverters are the heart of the powertrain, and inverter design technology is changing rapidly. D&V's innovative power emulators, combined with NI's high-speed test platforms, will offer customers future-ready capabilities that enable coverage from component to system level testing in a controlled environment. Our team is excited to partner with NI on its new inverter test offerings, and we look forward to ongoing success," said Uday Deshpande, chief technology officer of D&V Electronics.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity's biggest challenges. From design and validation to manufacturing production, we provide software-connected systems leveraging data through all aspects of the development lifecycle, enabling engineers and enterprises to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

About D&V Electronics

Founded in 1997 and acquired by Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) - Get Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Report in 2017, the electrical vehicle testing subsidiary, with customers in more than 90 countries, designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance, and production of multiple components in the electric power train - providing simulation, emulation, and production applications for the electrification of both automotive and aerospace industries, including electric vehicle charging systems. Additional information is available at www.dvelectronics.com and www.motorcarparts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102006370/en/

IN THIS ARTICLE
