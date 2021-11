Whiskey tourism is big business in Kentucky these days. In 2019, the Bluegrass State greeted upwards of 1.7 million visitors to its iconic Bourbon Trail. Associated annual revenue for the local economy totaled in the billions. Everything from food and beverage to retail and lodging is bolstered by way of the main attraction: the distillery. Traditionally these were nothing more than industrial workhorses, ceaselessly laying down liquid into charred oak casks. Now there's an arms race amongst them to lure guests with the most immersive, modernized experiences imaginable. And this month, Jim Beam becomes the latest to launch. In a Food & Wine exclusive, the world's biggest bourbon maker reveals the details of its eagerly anticipated James B. Beam welcome center (JBBDCo.), opening in Clermont this fall.

