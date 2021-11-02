CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

United Way offers free Medicare counseling during open enrollment

By Staff Report
Meridian Star
 4 days ago

The United Way of East Mississippi is helping residents find answers about Medicare during the 2021 open enrollment...

www.meridianstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Scammers try to take advantage of Medicare open enrollment

The open enrollment period for Medicare is underway, and scammers are trying to take advantage. In the last week, consumer reporter Brian Roche at sister station WGAL has heard from dozens of viewers telling him about scam calls they are getting that claim to be from Medicare. These calls happen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Destin Log

JUST PLAIN TALK: 2022 Medicare Open Enrollment, changes announced

For those already 65, Medicare Open Enrollment will continue until Dec. 7. If you turn 65 later this year or next year, your initial open enrollment lasts from three months before your birthday month and ends three months after your birthday month. While the enrollment periods, co-pays, deductible limits, and coverage amounts can be daunting, any Medicare headaches pale compared to buying individual health insurance.
HEALTH
abcnews4.com

Humana: Medicare Enrollment

Over the next few weeks, millions of medicare-eligible individuals – including our nation’s veterans – have some important decisions to make. During the Medicare Advantage and prescription drug annual enrollment period, which runs through December 7, adults 65 and older and those living with disabilities can sign up for a new health care plan or reevaluate their existing plan.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Part D#Medicare Enrollment#Open Enrollment#Medigap
977wmoi.com

Strom Center Offers Assistance with Medicare Part D Enrollments

The annual Medicare Part D open enrollment period is underway and will run through December 7 this year, during which time eligible seniors can join, switch, or drop their prescription drug plans. Strom Center Executive Director Carol McCreery and her staff are ready to answer questions, as well as enroll...
HEALTH SERVICES
Great Bend Post

Medicare, ACA scams abound during special enrollment period

The coronavirus pandemic left many Americans unemployed — and uninsured. To give people a chance to sign up for health care coverage, the U.S. federal government has opened Medicare.gov from October 15, 2021 – December 7, 2021. Healthcare.gov is open from November 1, 2021 to January 15, 2021. Unfortunately, scammers often see open enrollments as a chance to trick people out of money and personal information.
AMERICAS
yourpickenscounty.com

Navigating the Medicare annual enrollment period

The annual Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan enrollment period is here. From Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, millions of people eligible for Medicare can sign up, switch or leave a health care plan to fit their coverage. needs for 2022. Websites, online educational events and one-on-one meetings with...
HEALTH
Norristown Times Herald

PLANNING AHEAD: It’s Medicare open enrollment time — MEDI can help [Column]

It is that time again — the time to remind anyone who wants to review or change their Medicare coverage that Medicare Open Enrollment is here. The Annual Open Enrollment Period for 2022 coverage runs from Oct, 15, 2021 to Dec. 7, 2021. This year free health insurance counselors are available through the MEDI (PA Medicare Education and Decision Insight — formerly known as APPRISE) program at multiple locations throughout the state and specifically throughout Chester County. Most appointments this year will be by phone.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
Twin Falls Times-News

Health Care Buzz: Open enrollment for Medicare ends Dec. 7 ... and my brain is tired!

In part 1 of this educational series, an important outline of issues was included that need addressed yearly during the open enrollment period: Oct. 15-Dec. 7. Regardless of whether you love the Medicare program you have — original/traditional Medicare and Part D/prescription drug insurance plan or Medicare Advantage/MA/Part C — this is an excellent time to thoroughly evaluate the scope of what you have and what you may need for 2022.
HEALTH SERVICES
tnj.com

Medicare open enrollment is upon us. Choose wisely

Every year, seniors on Medicare are faced with the task of examining their Medicare coverage and making important decisions. Those who think that Medicare is a one-time enrollment, which then covers everything, are truly mistaken. In fact, Medicare decisions are complex, frequent and far reaching. For starters, you need to...
WSJM

Intercare Offering Help With Health Insurance Enrollment During Open Enrollment Period

Intercare is offering assistance to those who sign up for health coverage through the Affordable Care Act with some sessions featuring trained community health workers during this open enrollment period. Intercare tells us more:. InterCare Community Health Network is again helping people sign up for affordable marketplace health insurance during...
HEALTH
WWMTCw

Medicare scammers target Michigan seniors during open enrollment period

Michigan seniors should be wary of scammers posing as Medicare representatives, officials said Wednesday. The warning comes as Medicare Open Enrollment begins, allowing seniors to register for Medicare health plans through Dec. 7. “Medicare Open Enrollment should be a time when Michigan’s seniors can find security in enrolling in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
ccenterdispatch.com

How to make the most of your Medicare open enrollment options

(BPT) - Each year when the Medicare open enrollment period comes around, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the many choices you have. You’re not alone — most people have questions this time of year. What’s the best way to get the most from your benefits? What if Medicare doesn’t cover everything you need?
HEALTH
953wiki.com

KDH Helping Patients With Open Enrollment for Medicare, Marketplace, Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans

This ensures that patients have adequate insurance coverage in 2022. King’s Daughters’ Health can help and provide guidance to patients who need assistance during open enrollment for Marketplace options, Medicaid Enrollment, traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans. Claim Aid Navigators are available to assist patients who need help with Indiana coverage options for 2022. Medicare (Traditional plans): Open enrollment for traditional Medicare continues through December 7, 2021. Those who need assistance with Medicare plans are encouraged to contact the State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIP) counselor in their county by calling 800.452.4800. Medicare Advantage Plans Open enrollment for Medicare Advantage continues through December 7, 2021. Members needing assistance may call a SHIP counselor in their county by calling 800.452.4800. Marketplace Plans (healthcare.gov): Open enrollment for Marketplace coverage begins November 1 and continues through December 15, 2021. Claim Aid Navigators at KDH are experts in the field and are available Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. by calling 812.801.0744. If needed, patients may schedule an in-person appointment. For those wanting to complete enrollment online, visit www.healthcare.gov. It is important for patients to understand the type of plan they sign up for to be sure it includes major medical expenses. Note: Individuals who do not enroll in a plan by December 15 will not be able to get coverage in 2022 unless they qualify for a Special Enrollment Period. Indiana – Medicaid Managed Care Indiana’s open enrollment for those wishing to change their Medicaid Managed Care Organization is November 1 – December 15. Kentucky – Medicaid Managed Care Kentucky’s open enrollment for those wishing to change their Medicaid Managed Care plan is November 2 – December 15. Claim Aid representatives can only assist with the application. Kentucky’s website for Medicaid enrollment is www.chfs.ky.gov King’s Daughters’ Health encourages patients to register for health care coverage during the open enrollment periods. This ensures that patients have adequate insurance coverage in 2022. Claim Aid Navigators are a service of King’s Daughters’ Health and they understand the complexities of the various options and are happy to assist patients during the open enrollment process. Patients may also contact King’ Daughters’ Health Customer Service at 812.801.0161.
HEALTH SERVICES
cobizmag.com

5 ways to make the most of technology during health care open enrollment

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected how many of us live and work, accelerating the adoption of technology for everything from grocery shopping to workout routines. Health care has been no exception, with technology reshaping how many people select–and use–their health care benefits. In most cases, the practice of employees...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wiscassetnewspaper.com

AARP scam alert: Medicare open enrollment scams

It’s open enrollment season, which also means it’s Medicare fraud season. Eligible beneficiaries have until Dec. 7 to shop for the best deal for their health care dollar. Unfortunately, some of the deals out there won’t be deals at all. Just like in other years, Medicare scams spike during open...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy