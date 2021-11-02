CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Diageo Breaks Ground On $75 Million Malt Whisky Distillery In China

shankennewsdaily.com
 6 days ago

Diageo has broken ground on a new $75 million distillery project in China, which will produce single malt whisky. The carbon-neutral Diageo Eryuan Malt Whisky Distillery will be located in Eryuan County in Yunnan Province,...

www.shankennewsdaily.com

