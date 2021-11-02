CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klay Thompson’s return is ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ for Golden State Warriors

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKlay Thompson is still a ways off from making his return to the court for the...

www.warriorscentral.com

Comments / 0

fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Says The Warriors Need Klay Thompson To Return: "I Think We're A Pretty Good Basketball Team Right Now... But With Klay You're Talking A Whole Different Ballgame. So We Need Him Back."

The Golden State Warriors have started 5-1 this year, and that's certainly a good start for a team that has championship aspirations this season. They notably beat the Los Angeles Lakers, who are considered to be one of the favorites for the championship in their season opener. Their record has...
Steve Kerr
Klay Thompson
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson defends Mark Jackson for time as Warriors coach

Few people look back fondly on Mark Jackson’s tenure as Golden State Warriors coach, but one of his former players definitely does. Injured Warriors star Klay Thompson spoke Friday on ESPN’s broadcast of his team’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. During the interview, Thompson shouted out Jackson, who now works as an analyst for the network and was on the call for the game.
Yardbarker

Klay Thompson, Warriors poke fun at anniversary team snub

The NBA clearly struck a nerve by leaving Klay Thompson off its 75th anniversary team, and now the Golden State Warriors know exactly how to clown the situation. Thompson expressed his disgust this week at being snubbed from the NBA’s recent list of the 75 greatest players in league history. Over the weekend, the Warriors had some fun with the situation by presenting Thompson with a custom-made No. 77 jersey at their team facility. Warriors star Draymond Green posted videos to his Instagram Story of the funny scene with Thompson wearing the jersey and excitedly saying, “77th-best player of all-time, baby!”
thefocus.news

When will Klay Thompson play again?

The NBA is back with the Lakers taking on the Golden State Warriors on Opening Night. Is Klay Thompson playing tonight, and when will he be back?. It has been 859 days since Klay Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Thompson missed the following...
FanSided

Klay Thompson is a big fan of what Gary Payton II gives the Warriors

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson appreciates Warriors teammate Gary Payton II on Twitter for Payton’s defensive prowess. Being sidelined with a torn Achilles hasn’t stopped Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson from showing up for his teammates. Rather than on the court, Thompson has been at the games to...
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson confidently reveals stunning update on his recovery

Klay Thompson is thrilled about the progress he’s been making as the Golden State Warriors anticipate his much-awaited NBA return. After two and a half years of being sidelined, Klay Thompson is finally edging closer to making his Warriors comeback this season. Providing the latest update on his progress, a...
wmleader.com

Klay Thompson’s injury, Ben Simmons trade talks, Draymond Green’s Warriors future

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto and The Athletic’s Anthony Slater discussed Stephen Curry’s adjustment to the new rule changes, an injury update on Klay Thompson, the long-term future for Draymond Green with the Warriors, and more. The duo also discussed the chances of a Ben Simmons trade and whether the Warriors will package James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins later this season. The tandem also discussed Jonathan Kuminga’s role and whether this could be Andre Iguodala’s last season on the latest edition of the HoopsHype podcast.
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr backs Stephen Curry, Draymond Green in trolling Warriors co-star Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is totally OK with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green poking fun at Klay Thompson’s NBA 75 team snub. A seemingly bitter Klay Thompson expressed his disappointment on his exclusion in the NBA’s 75 greatest players. In their own unique way, Thompson’s Warriors co-stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green decided to mock him over the said snub.
NBC Sports

Warriors already feeling energy over Klay's 'imminent return'

SAN FRANCISCO – When visualizing the return of Klay Thompson, the Warriors are trying their best to keep a straight face. They realize the NBA knows the impact he can make, but there is restraint because there is mystery. How much time will he need to shake off the rust?...
warriorscentral.com

Klay Thompson Showcases His Shooting While Dressed Like Larry Bird

Klay Thompson has been out of the Golden State Warriors lineup for over two years now although hopefully, he will be able to return soon. Fans have been hoping to see the second splash brother back on the floor, and when you consider he is a top-five shooter of all time, it is easy to see why they would feel that way. The Warriors have been pretty good in Thompson's absence this year as they continue to put up good performances all while sitting atop the Western Conference standings.
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s 14 3-pointer story that inspired Jordan Poole

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole has struggled with shooting the last few games. People thought he lost his confidence after coming off a tremendous preseason, when he regularly scored 20-plus points in under 30 minutes of play. Shooting slumps happen to the best of them, and Klay Thompson told Poole a story about one of his.
CBS Sports

Warriors' Draymond Green trolls Klay Thompson after top-75 snub by hanging No. 77 jersey in his locker

A number of players were disappointed to be left off of the NBA's list of the 75 greatest players in league history this week, but few were more vocal about it than Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson. The three-time NBA champion has now posted several times on social media about it, so naturally, his teammates had to get in on the fun with a bit of trolling of their own.
