Klay Thompson’s return is ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ for Golden State Warriors

The NBA clearly struck a nerve by leaving Klay Thompson off its 75th anniversary team, and now the Golden State Warriors know exactly how to clown the situation. Thompson expressed his disgust this week at being snubbed from the NBA’s recent list of the 75 greatest players in league history. Over the weekend, the Warriors had some fun with the situation by presenting Thompson with a custom-made No. 77 jersey at their team facility. Warriors star Draymond Green posted videos to his Instagram Story of the funny scene with Thompson wearing the jersey and excitedly saying, “77th-best player of all-time, baby!”
