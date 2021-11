There was a period in my life when traveling was my favorite thing to do and returning from one trip resulted in starting plans for the next: sometimes by sea, sometimes by land or air. But there came a time when unbidden indicators seemed to be telling me that it was time to stop trying to see the entire world and settle in and do stuff like play bingo or crochet. The logical drawing of conclusions on this matter did not happen quickly but rather over a period of time because none of it was welcomed into my older, wiser psyche.

