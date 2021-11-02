CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army of Thieves: Hans Wagner Safes Explained

By John Saavedra
Den of Geek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article contains spoilers for Army of Thieves and Army of the Dead. Army of Thieves, the prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, has less to do with zombies than you might expect. Yes, there are a few undead creatures shambling around the claustrophobic hallways of Ludwig Dieter’s (Matthias...

ARMY OF THIEVES Trailer

ARMY OF THIEVES Trailer (2021) Zack Snyder, Netflix. All audiovisual content are the © copyright of their respective owners. Guest Writers, Sponsorships, and Guest posts are welcome @ Team MG. - Do Follow Links allowed for quality post. Contact: GeekOutMedia@Gmail.com. ------- #movie #trailer #movietrailers #trailers2021.
Army of Thieves Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax of Netflix’s New Film and How it Ties into Army of the Dead

Army of the Thieves is the prequel to Zack Snyder’s recently released Army of the Dead on Netflix. It follows Ludwig Deiter six years before the events of Army of the Dead where he is an experienced safe cracker and is recruited by a group of thieves. Army of Thieves was quite the fun film and going in I hardly had any expectations, but it really surprised me. Army of Thieves Movie Review: Netflix’s Prequel to Zack Snyder’s Zombie Flick is Needless, But Quite Fun (The Madison Leader Gazette Exclusive).
'Army of Thieves' review: Heist movie comes up empty

According to "Army of Thieves," the art of safecracking simply comes down to listening. No matter the safe nor how intricate the model, an ear to its door while spinning the dial is the key to unlocking all of its treasures. Ear, door, voila! You're in. There's probably a little...
Is Army of Thieves a Sequel of or Prequel to Army of the Dead?

A Matthias Schweighöfer directorial, ‘Army of Thieves’ is a fun-filled heist romantic comedy movie. It revolves around a group of remarkable individuals aspiring to be thieves. Ludwig Dieter (Schweighöfer), a prominent character in Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead,’ serves as the protagonist in ‘Army of Thieves.’ A wealthy jewel thief named Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel) recruits him as a safecracker for the team that also includes getaway driver Rolph (Guz Khan), master hacker Korina (Ruby O. Fee), and enforcer Brad Cage (Stuart Martin).
Army of Thieves Review: A Breezy Albeit Unmemorable Heist Thriller

Netflix is not just the most profitable commodity in the OTT wars, but it also has the single most tactical and clever marketing panel in place. I mean, what other reason could it be for them to pull off the incredible stunt of sprawling out a franchise that isn’t even 6 months old. Clearly, this isn’t an afterthought or something conceived post the breakout success of Zack Snyder’s zippy zombie movie ‘Army of the Dead.’ In fact, ‘Army of Thieves’ might very well be Netflix SEO-ing their content just so the viewers who check into either of the films might just end up hopping on the other.
Army of Thieves Video Review

Army of Thieves debuts on Netflix Oct. 29. Spoiler-free review by Zaki Hasan. While not without charm, the biggest factors working against Army of Thieves are a confused hybrid of horror and heist genre stories and an approach making it unclear which audience - other than the most ardent of Zack Snyder fans - it's aimed at. While the idea of building out the before-during-after of a zombie apocalypse is hardly unheard of (heck, AMC has built its entire identity around doing exactly that with The Walking Dead for the last decade-and-change), Snyder's Army of the Dead may simply not be the best vehicle for it due to a lack of depth to the lore. As a piece of disposable entertainment it did the trick just fine, but holding aloft an array of prequels and sequels may be more than this army can muster.
Movie Review – Army of Thieves (2021)

Directed by Matthias Schweighöfer. Starring Matthias Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, Jonathan Cohen, and Noémie Nakai. A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of aspiring thieves on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse. Before taking...
Does Army of Thieves have zombies?

Are there Army of Thieves zombies? The new Army of the Dead prequel is out now and takes place before the events of Zack Snyder’s incredibly successful zombie movie from earlier this year, but are there actually zombies in Army of Thieves? Will there be any reference to the zombie outbreak or is there any connection between Army of Thieves and Army of the Dead — or even Army of the Dead 2, possibly titled Planet of the Dead?
Where Was Army of Thieves Filmed?

Directed by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, ‘Army of Thieves’ is a romantic comedy heist film that serves as a prequel to Zack Snyder’s zombie film ‘Army of the Dead.’ The story is set in the early days of the zombie apocalypse when it has just broken out in Nevada. Meanwhile, in Europe, wealthy jewel thief Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel) convinces safecracker extraordinaire Dieter (Schweighöfer) to be part of her elite team.
‘Army of Thieves’ Never Finds the Right Combination

Army of Thieves is a vapid prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead earlier this year. While I had issues with Snyder’s zombie-infested Vegas Casino heist romp, I never found it insufferable, which is more than I can say for Army of Thieves. It tries for Snyder’s verve but lacks the real gusto to back it up.
Army Of Thieves Star Explains Why Zack Snyder Couldn't Be More Involved

Army of Thieves is very much a product of Zack Snyder's Netflix world which launched a franchise earlier this year when Army of the Dead hit the streaming service. Thieves serves as a prequel to the film which introduced a zombie-filled Las Vegas, bringing back only Matthias Schweighöfer from the cast for an origin story centered around the safecracker and how he earned is spot on Dead's heist team. Army of Thieves credits Snyder for creating the characters and as a producer on the film with Shay Hatten having written both Dead and this prequel. Due to filming during the pandemic, Snyder couldn't be more hands on the with the film which sees Schweighöfer step in as a director.
How Army of Thieves feeds into those Army of the Dead time-loop theories

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for Army of Thieves (and Army of the Dead). Turn back now if you haven't watched the movies on Netflix!. Speculation about Army of the Dead's time loop has been swirling ever since the movie hit Netflix – so, naturally, you might be wondering if Army of Thieves feeds into this timeline oddity. While the movie doesn't directly reference the theory, Dieter does have some strangely prophetic dreams…
