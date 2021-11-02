Army of Thieves: Hans Wagner Safes Explained

Army of Thieves debuts on Netflix Oct. 29. Spoiler-free review by Zaki Hasan. While not without charm, the biggest factors working against Army of Thieves are a confused hybrid of horror and heist genre stories and an approach making it unclear which audience - other than the most ardent of Zack Snyder fans - it's aimed at. While the idea of building out the before-during-after of a zombie apocalypse is hardly unheard of (heck, AMC has built its entire identity around doing exactly that with The Walking Dead for the last decade-and-change), Snyder's Army of the Dead may simply not be the best vehicle for it due to a lack of depth to the lore. As a piece of disposable entertainment it did the trick just fine, but holding aloft an array of prequels and sequels may be more than this army can muster.

