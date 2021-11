“The little things? The little moments? They aren’t so little.” –Jon Kabat-Zinn. November is National Gratitude Month (Happy Thanksgiving!). If we choose to see the blessings all around us, big or small - such as a beautiful sunrise, a good cup of coffee, a treasured conversation with a loved one, or the first savory bite of a dessert - we begin to focus on the good things in life instead of the negatives. Many times the little things mean the most. I would love for you to take some time each day this month (and hopefully carry that moving forward) to work towards being more grateful for the things you have in your life. It’s a game changer!

SOCIETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO