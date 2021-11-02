Manchin still a holdout as Democrats work to pass Build Back Better bills

The House of Representatives voted on Friday to pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package representing significant improvements to the country’s roads, bridges, and transportation systems. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brought the bill to the floor after reaching a compromise with House progressives, who had insisted the infrastructure bill be passed in conjunction with President Biden’s Build Back Better social and environmental spending package, so as to prevent moderates from blocking the latter. Instead, moderates released a statement promising to support Build Back Better if a congressional service predicts it will cost what the White House has estimated. Thirteen Republicans sided...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO