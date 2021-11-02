CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Manchin still a holdout as Democrats work to pass Build Back Better bills

Myhighplains.com
 4 days ago

After months of negotiating, House Democrats are vowing...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#House Democrats#Build Back Better#Dc Newsroom
Fox News

Manchin deals major blow to Democratic efforts to include amnesty for illegal immigrants in spending bill

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Wednesday appeared to deal a potentially fatal blow to Democrats’ efforts to include amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants in the Democratic reconciliation – ruling out bypassing the Senate parliamentarian or passing amnesty without border security measures. Democrats are currently walking a legislative tightrope as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

House Passes Infrastructure Bill, Postpones Vote On Build Back Better

WASHINGTON ― House Democrats finally approved a bipartisan bill late Friday to fix roads and bridges, sending the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk months after the legislation passed the Senate and just days after his party’s disastrous performance in Tuesday’s state and local elections. But instead of passing the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NY1

Pelosi: Build Back Better bill is ‘solidly paid for’

As Democrats in Congress push to put the finishing touches on President Joe Biden’s legislative economic agenda, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi touted a government report which she said suggests that the Build Back Better bill — Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate change bill — is “solidly paid for.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Republicans reject voting rights protections, despite earlier support

In the not-too-distant past, the Voting Rights Act was one of the few important issues on which Democrats and Republicans could agree. As we've discussed, as recently as 2006, when Congress reauthorized the landmark law, the vote in the House was 390 to 33, with nearly 200 votes from GOP lawmakers. In the Senate, the reauthorization passed 98 to 0.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Cori Bush: Manchin opposition to Build Back Better is 'anti-Black'

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., a member of the left-wing House "Squad" who supports efforts to defund the police, released a statement Monday chastising Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for the lack of support he has given President Biden's Build Back Better Act, saying his unwillingness to support the legislation is "anti-Black, anti-child, anti-woman, and anti-immigrant."
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Progressives patient with negotiations as Manchin, Sinema sabotage Build Back Better bill

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, talks with Rachel Maddow about some of the priorities that her caucus insists on being included in President Biden's Build Back Better bill, the recalcitrance of Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, and her refusal to allow an arbitrary deadline to force a bad deal on the bill's contents. Oct. 28, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

House Passes Landmark Infrastructure Bill Despite Objections From AOC, Other Progressives

The House of Representatives voted on Friday to pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package representing significant improvements to the country’s roads, bridges, and transportation systems. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brought the bill to the floor after reaching a compromise with House progressives, who had insisted the infrastructure bill be passed in conjunction with President Biden’s Build Back Better social and environmental spending package, so as to prevent moderates from blocking the latter. Instead, moderates released a statement promising to support Build Back Better if a congressional service predicts it will cost what the White House has estimated. Thirteen Republicans sided...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy