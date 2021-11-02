Manchin still a holdout as Democrats work to pass Build Back Better bills

After months of tedious negotiations, House Democrats have vowed to pass both the traditional and social spending portions of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda. But new hurdles have emerged in the last day.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is pushing for a vote on President Biden's massive spending plan as soon as possible, even though she has previously pushed back against GOP efforts to ram through legislation without a Congressional Budget Office score, an analysis moderate Democrats are now demanding. "Americans have a...
The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects late Friday after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim.
Joe Biden on Friday pleaded with recalcitrant members of his own party to "send the bill to my desk" as he tried to push through his massive spending plans. Democrats in the House of Representatives inched towards voting on Mr Biden's giant twin bills, costing a combined $3 trillion, which include a huge expansion of welfare.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Wednesday appeared to deal a potentially fatal blow to Democrats’ efforts to include amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants in the Democratic reconciliation – ruling out bypassing the Senate parliamentarian or passing amnesty without border security measures. Democrats are currently walking a legislative tightrope as...
WASHINGTON ― House Democrats finally approved a bipartisan bill late Friday to fix roads and bridges, sending the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk months after the legislation passed the Senate and just days after his party’s disastrous performance in Tuesday’s state and local elections. But instead of passing the...
Days after Democrats took a beating in off-year elections, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is twisting the arms of holdout centrists in her party to vote Friday on a $1.75 trillion social welfare spending package.
As Democrats in Congress push to put the finishing touches on President Joe Biden’s legislative economic agenda, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi touted a government report which she said suggests that the Build Back Better bill — Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate change bill — is “solidly paid for.”
In the not-too-distant past, the Voting Rights Act was one of the few important issues on which Democrats and Republicans could agree. As we've discussed, as recently as 2006, when Congress reauthorized the landmark law, the vote in the House was 390 to 33, with nearly 200 votes from GOP lawmakers. In the Senate, the reauthorization passed 98 to 0.
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., a member of the left-wing House "Squad" who supports efforts to defund the police, released a statement Monday chastising Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for the lack of support he has given President Biden's Build Back Better Act, saying his unwillingness to support the legislation is "anti-Black, anti-child, anti-woman, and anti-immigrant."
Lawmakers were hopeful last week, but there’s still no vote scheduled for President Joe Biden's signature proposals after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia put the brakes on it. Sen. Dick Durbin discusses the latest progress on the proposal and more.
CHARLESTON — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, West Virginia’s lone Democrat on Capitol Hill, has held the line on the cost of a multi-trillion dollar “human infrastructure” and social spending bill whose contents appear to change daily, but those who remain critical of Manchin ignore his long history as a fiscal conservative.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, talks with Rachel Maddow about some of the priorities that her caucus insists on being included in President Biden's Build Back Better bill, the recalcitrance of Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, and her refusal to allow an arbitrary deadline to force a bad deal on the bill's contents. Oct. 28, 2021.
U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader is among the five moderate Democrats who pledged to vote for President Biden’s social policy plan. But Schrader says there’s still a chance he’ll vote against it. Congress was only able to pass Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan Friday after Schrader and others in the moderate...
The House of Representatives voted on Friday to pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package representing significant improvements to the country’s roads, bridges, and transportation systems. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brought the bill to the floor after reaching a compromise with House progressives, who had insisted the infrastructure bill be passed in conjunction with President Biden’s Build Back Better social and environmental spending package, so as to prevent moderates from blocking the latter. Instead, moderates released a statement promising to support Build Back Better if a congressional service predicts it will cost what the White House has estimated.
Thirteen Republicans sided
Thirteen House Republicans joined Democrats to vote in favor of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act late Friday night, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden’s desk nearly three months after it passed in the Senate.
