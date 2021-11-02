CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Talking adventure and camaraderie with the women of BABs Outside

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPTha_0ckc9UMJ00
The founders of BABs Outside – Lacey Rivette, Tatum Russo, and Rachel Beisel (from top to bottom of the image). Courtesy photo.

The women of BABs Outside aren't turned off by failure. They embrace it, they learn from it, and they want to empower others to do the same.

A brand founded in 2020 by three outdoor recreation enthusiasts, Rachel Beisel, Lacey Rivette, and Tatum Russo, BABs Outside seeks to fill an information gap that the trio encountered online. While many women empowerment movements take place in the outdoor recreation space, they're mostly figure-headed by pros or by faceless organizations, not by people that are "mediocre and proud," according to Beisel, those trying to learn new skills and find adventure along the way.

"We want to inspire woman to group up and be together, empowered by their support group," said Lacey Rivette. "We're not going to judge anyone. We're here to grow and encourage each other."

And the group has done just that.

Content posted by the women of BABs Outside can be described in a number of ways. It's informative. It's goofy. It's inclusive. It's designed to be approachable by everyone, capturing outdoor recreation in an authentic way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGpvX_0ckc9UMJ00
Lacey Rivette, Amy Beisel, and Rachel Beisel after biking from Colorado Springs to the top of Almagre Mountain, the second-highest peak in the Pikes Peak region. The route ended up being close to 50 miles with more than 7,000 feet of gain. Watch a full video about this adventure here . Courtesy photo from BABs Outside.

When the founders of this group say they want to provide a place for every level of experience, they're not lying.

Events and activities related to BABs Outside include everything from casual games of pickleball to movie night-stretching sessions to summiting some of Colorado's most formidable peaks. They've got a few upcoming local hikes in Colorado Springs on the calendar, but they've also got loftier goals – like a winter summit of Little Bear Peak, debatably Colorado's most dangerous fourteener.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXBBG_0ckc9UMJ00
Rachel Beisel and Sarah Guhl on top of the Crestone Needle during the summer of 2021. Crestone Needle reaches a maximum elevation of 14,203 feet and is one of the more difficult peaks to summit in the state. See a video from this adventure here . Courtesy photo from BABs Outside.

The group also hopes to tackle an ongoing issue they've noticed in outdoor recreation – the struggle of finding balance between competition and camaraderie. According to them, this is a juxtaposition that many women tend to face off with on a regular basis.

It's also worth noting that everyone isn't thrilled with their uniquely goofy approach toward creating outdoor recreation content – and they're totally fine with that.

According to them, for every 100 people that see them twerking or striking poses on the side of the trail, one or two aren't happy about it. Most people seem to love it, but some seem to take issue with the way the BABs Outside women are working to break away from the seriousness that can come with outdoor recreation sports.

The long terms goals for BABs Outside also make the brand unique.

Rachel Beisel hopes that the brand can utilize the properties of Web 3.0 and the decentralization that comes with it. Down the road, Beisel hopes that this will help the group build a brand without a sense of hierarchy – one that also gives back monetarily to content creators for their contributions. Ultimately, the goal is to reach a point where the brand can keep building and growing with or without the three founders being involved.

Making waves in the outdoor recreation space by creating content that's both helpful and relatable, the women of BABs Outside are just getting started on a mission that's sure to inspire people to get active and push themselves to grow in the process.

If you're interested in connecting with BABs Outside, there are several ways to do so.

You'll find them creating regular content on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. They've also got a Strava group and a Slack Community for those looking to join in on the adventure.

Here's a little more on the women behind BABs Outside:

Rachel Beisel:

After her startup went belly up, Rachel had to sell her car and start biking while living between friends' couches. Little did she know that biking would eventually lead her to found the Colorado Women's Cycling Project, which won USA Cycling's 'Club of the Year' award. She also raced at an elite level along the way.

Years later, Rachel stays busy with multi-day backpacking tours, summiting Colorado's fourteeners (she's climbed 46), and building the decentralized autonomous organization for BABs Outside. She's also got a book set to be published in 2022.

Lacey Rivette:

A former two-time national champion at acrobatic gymnastics, Lacey struggled with severe anorexia. She overcame that, ultimately becoming a registered dietician that's focused on helping others eat healthy while staying active.

Her main focus is now cycling, with her recently completing a 100-mile mountain bike ride and a 140-mile gravel bike race. She also races on a regular basis and is pretty darn fast, regardless of whether she's on gravel, dirt trails, or the road. Hear her chat about her background on the SUPA Podcast, season one, episode 15.

Tatum Russo:

A trail runner, a musician, and currently working for a blockchain software company, Tatum is always on the move. After losing her mother in 2020, Tatum started pushing herself even more in the outdoor recreation space. She finds herself driven by doing what she knows her mom would want her to do, bringing a photo of her mother to every summit along the way.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Famous Colorado troll has found his happy place

After a hard start to life, Isak Heartstone has found his happy place in Breckenridge. You know him by now. If not, then you’re more of an underground troll than he is. On the contrary, this 15-foot troll has remained above ground. Once, in 2018, Isak sat happily upon a pile of rocks, a grin on his face, eyes wide and focused on the oversized cairn he was stacking. Everything from his wooden toes to his wooden hands and shock of hair made of twigs was the creation of Danish artist Thomas Dambo. With a heart-shaped stone tucked into the wood-planked chest, the creation was complete.
COLORADO STATE
freshoffthegrid.com

28 Best Outdoor Gifts for Women Who Love Adventure

This post may contain affiliate links. Find the perfect gift for the outdoor-loving woman in your life! We’ve collected the best gift ideas for outdoorsy women that will get her excited for her next trip outdoors. If there’s an outdoorsy woman in your life—the type that would rather hit the...
LIFESTYLE
richmond.edu

Spiritual adventure

On an October day, 12 students gathered in the desert Southwest for a period of silence. When they returned 24 hours later, they discussed a question posed by Jamie Lynn Haskins, chaplain for spiritual life: “What did you hear in the silence?”. The contemplative silence exercise — along with meditation...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babs#Women Empowerment#Camaraderie#Adventure
Niina Pekantytär

Little Women adventures in one´s head

We live in a culture in which it is common not to try and understand what the other says and means, in this case, the author, but to assume it is some preconceived idea or trope we have in our heads of something we hate, we love, or we want to think that we are. It is a pity that it is so, because when we erase the fragility and faults of characters, we deprive ourselves of seeing the reflection of our own in them, and learn and grow. The several Little Women adaptations have participated in the confusion and caused misconceptions because the filmmakers have reflected their own ideas and desires to the characters.
northwestprimetime.com

Quiet Adventure

Turning left instead of right, I took the long way home. Slow road trip, gaze at scenes—painted leaves season. A strutting wild rooster showed off—red crown comb. Tires roll on gold leaf carpet lane—windblown reason. Along the way, tall red trees form an artful chorus line. Leaves waved like dance...
SEATTLE, WA
blueridgeoutdoors

The Adventure Cleanse

When big satisfaction comes from quick, backyard escapes. I’m not gonna lie to you and say the river I’m paddling is pretty. There are glimpses of pretty—a pasture coming down to the bank with a black cow way off in the corner. The occasional rock outcropping rising from the water’s edge. But mostly it’s just sad. A recent tropical storm has uprooted trees and deposited big pieces of trash, like car doors and full-sized dumpsters, along the banks. Then you have all of the industrial bones that the river cruises through—highway underpasses, sewage pipes…I stood between a discarded shopping cart and stained mattress to scout one rapid. So, we’re not talking about a Wild and Scenic River here. More like Urban and Unattractive.
LIFESTYLE
heraldmailmedia.com

Want to remember your outside adventures? Celebrate the outdoors through nature journaling

Getting back to nature in one form or another can be fulfilling, especially when it helps not only to unplug, but nurture one’s artistic creativity. With the coronavirus pandemic curbing social activity, nature journaling can be even more satisfying. The Potomac Valley Audubon Society sponsors nature-journaling workshops throughout the year...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Seattle Times

At the Seattle Capoeira Center, students discover insights and camaraderie through movement and music

BRANDO NNADI WAS researching where to move from Nashville two years ago when he visited the capoeira community in Seattle. “I decided to go ahead and take a leap and come out here,” he says. “I didn’t even know anybody, but after spending some time with people, I felt I already had a community here.” Now, he coaches kids in this dancelike combination of game and martial art that originated in Brazil hundreds of years ago.
SEATTLE, WA
5newsonline.com

Adventure Arkansas: Farmland Adventures

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — From picking pumpkins to going through a giant corn maze, Farmland Adventures is one place to enjoy in NW Arkansas with your family and friends to get into the fall spirit. 5NEWS Meteorologist takes us to Springdale and shows us what you can enjoy at the Farmland Adventures.
ARKANSAS STATE
95 Rock KKNN

WATCH: Intense Fight Between Two Massive Brahma Bulls

I don't often come across a video that literally makes me gasp and cover my mouth... When I first watched this video I was NOT expecting anything too crazy. After all, I have seen bulls fight before. It's impressive to see them go after each other, banging their horns and...
ANIMALS
northeastohioparent.com

Dad Matters: Every Friendship is a Season

“You know who I miss?” my daughter asked. I knew who she was going to say, but know-it-alls make for lousy conversationalists. So I asked, “Who?”. Ah, yes. The girls had lived next door to us for a couple of years and had doted on my daughter, who was a few years younger than they were. They’d let her toddle after them in games of tag and even catch them when she grew tired of running. They’d been her confidants, role models, and hair stylists.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
conwaydailysun.com

Neighbors enjoy chili, camaraderie at 2nd annual event

CONWAY — Neighbors on Hillside Avenue and Muster Road, located off West Side Road in Conway, have been enjoying each other’s company as well as some good home-cooked chili while maintaining their social distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents held their second annual Hillside Avenue and Muster Road Chili...
CONWAY, NH
motifri.com

The SENE Scene:Post Covid Camaraderie

Filmmakers from other states and other countries converged on Rhode Island once again for the annual SENE celebration of film, music and art. On a somewhat restricted scale due to the planning uncertainties, this festival took place October 13 – 16, 2021 at the Artists’ Exchange, where screens at 50 and 82 Rolfe Sq. allowed simultaneous screenings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
OutThere Colorado

Limo company to offer 'holiday lights' tours in Colorado

Returning for the 2021 holiday season, Premium Rides limousine service is once again offering 'holiday lights' tours in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Seating up to 7 or 8 passengers depending on the limousine, tours cost $265, starting at a place of convenience in Colorado Springs and touring the magnificent Broadmoor area and downtown.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Gnarled trees' generate different opinions on origins in Colorado mountain town

BAILEY, Colo. (AP) — Rooted on a former Ute encampment in the foothills of the Front Range, the piney crown of a long-lived ponderosa pine pokes nearly 100 feet into the sky. Its trunk, gnarled and knobbly with age, is hollowed at the bottom, offering what could be a narrow shelter for someone to hunt from. Higher up, there’s a peephole — just wide enough for an arrow — carved in the cinnamon-colored bark.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Woman’s shocking $1900 a month NYC apartment stuns TikTok viewers

A viral TikTok video showing piles of garbage dumped outside of a $1890-a-month Manhattan apartment has laid bare the high cost of rent in New York.In the video, New Yorker Carol Gelgot takes viewers on a brief tour of her studio apartment before showing the view from her window: a large pile of refuse bags blocking the fire escape.“If you’re looking for a sign to move to NYC, this is it,” an overlay on the clip reads.The clip posted on Carol’s Notfromdenmark account has been watched 6.7 million times, and has sparked a conversation about the high cost of renting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
1K+
Followers
204
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy