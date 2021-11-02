UW Faculty Recital Series On Nov. 7

Cristina Ballatori, director of the UW-Whitewater flute choir performed a concert for the public at Light Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, with guest pianist, Kevin Chance. The duo typically perform with each other often; however, due to the pandemic, this was their first opportunity to play in front of a live audience. To say that they lived up to everyones expectations would be an understatement as they exceeded them greatly. Playing pieces such as, “All the Words to All the Songs” and “Introduction and Variations, Opus 160” the audience was left in astonishment at the talent and flawlessness of the performance.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO