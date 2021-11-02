CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaders vow to cut methane, protect forests at UN summit; bolder climate action must wait

By Anna M. Phillips, Chris Megerian Los Angeles Times
Wenatchee World
 4 days ago

GLASGOW, Scotland — With global leaders unable to reach consensus on how to quickly curb rising temperatures, President Joe Biden sought other avenues of progress on his last day at the U.N. climate summit — forging narrower agreements to cut methane emissions and save the world’s forests. The patchwork...

