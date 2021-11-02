CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection Locks In February 2022 Release Date

By Alex Seedhouse
Nintendo Insider
 4 days ago

Square Enix has confirmed a new release date for Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection, which is coming to Nintendo Switch. This will bundle the BAFTA award-winning Life Is Strange Remastered and Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Remastered for the portable home console, which have each been “beautifully remastered with enhanced...

www.nintendo-insider.com

