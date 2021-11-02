Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection Locks In February 2022 Release Date

The team-based sports platform fighter, KungFu Kickball, launches on December 2, 2021 with crossplay on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, as well as PC and Mac via Steam and the Mac App Store. Dart headfirst into an action-packed arena fusing intense martial arts with high-speed competition. Face rival squads, performing epic leaps, stunning steals, and powerful kicks to launch a kickball at the opposing team's bell. Strategize offensive and defensive plays to outsmart challengers and bring them to their knees with each glorious ring. Tag in one of five fighters, all with individual kicking styles, and compete on six different stages. Weave through defenders with the agile Monk, strike from behind with the ever-dangerous Assassin, or put a hurt on the competition with the hard-hitting Monkey King. Master every angle and bounce with strikes, blocks, and headbutts against the ball and enemy teams.

