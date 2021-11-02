CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Minor Transactions: 11/02/21

By Josh Erickson
prohockeyrumors.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a busy night upcoming on the NHL calendar, it’s a busy night across the rest of the hockey world as well. There’s a fair amount of movement across lower levels of North American hockey today. We’ll keep track of that right here. Former top...

www.prohockeyrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
letsgohawks.net

Colliton Says Everybody In Organization Frustrated.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to their first five game winless start since 1997 after another loss last night this time to the Vancouver Canucks. With all the offseason changes that general manager Stan Bowman made this offseason, pressure is definitely growing on head coach Jeremy Colliton and the team to get some wins.
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gillies
prohockeyrumors.com

Latest On Jack Eichel

The Jack Eichel trade was “on the one-yard line” yesterday according to Emily Kaplan of ESPN, with the Vegas Golden Knights and Calgary Flames listed as finalists. Both clubs have agreed to allow Eichel to have the artificial disk replacement that he wants, but obviously, the Buffalo Sabres are trying to get the best package possible in return before accepting a trade.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

PHR Mailbag: Red Wings Defense, Hertl, Maple Leafs, Sleepers, Finances

Topics in this edition of the PHR Mailbag include Detroit’s back end, what Tomas Hertl’s next contract could look like, Toronto’s roster composition, under the radar minor leaguers who could make an NHL impact over the next few years, and a note on teams who may have needed financial help last season. If your question doesn’t appear here, check back in last weekend’s mailbag.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

AHL Shuffle: 10/31/21

There’s a light schedule on this Halloween Sunday, with only five games on the NHL’s docket. Nevertheless, there should be some action on the recall and reassignment front as teams deal with short-term roster absences. We’ll keep track of those moves here. Atlantic Division. The Tampa Bay Lightning recalled defenseman...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Providence Bruins#Maine Mariners#North American#Rochester Americans#Cincinnati Cyclones#The Utah Grizzlies
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Marc Bergevin Definitely in Last Season with Habs

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin is now in his 10th season in his current role with the Habs. He has certainly gone through some ups and downs at the helm of the Habs. The team surprisingly got back to the playoffs immediately after Bergevin arrived in 2013, made a run to the Eastern Conference Final in 2014 but also fell flat in the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons where much more success was expected.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Kraken, Backstrom, Avalanche

The list of people in COVID protocol continues to grow as prior to their game against the Rangers tonight, the Kraken announced (Twitter link) that center Jared McCann and assistant coach Paul MacFarland have both entered the protocol. McCann is off to a nice start to his season, leading Seattle in points with three goals and four assists through their first eight games while logging 16:24 per night, the highest ATOI of his career. It’s the second time he has been in COVID protocol this season having been part of the group that was in there just before the regular season got underway.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Aatu Raty Changes Liiga Teams

A few years ago, Aatu Raty was on track to challenge for the first overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft. That seems insane now, given how far he fell this fall, but it’s true–the young Finnish forward was a hugely touted minor and junior prospect, who made his Liiga debut in 2019-20 and starred at the World Junior Championship despite being the youngest player in the tournament. Unfortunately, the years since haven’t been nearly as successful, stuck at the bottom of the lineup for Karpat and left off last year’s WJC team altogether. Raty ended up going 52nd overall to the New York Islanders, nearly dropping all the way to the third round.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
prohockeyrumors.com

Cedric Paquette To Have Hearing With Department Of Player Safety

The Department of Player Safety has some more work to do, as Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette will have a hearing today for his hit yesterday on Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks. Partway through the first period, Zegras was collecting a puck in his own end and was hit...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Three Stars, Corrado, McIntyre

Earlier today, the NHL released the Three Stars for last week, headlined by Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom. The veteran netminder posted an incredible .989 save percentage in three appearances, allowing just one goal on 94 shots. That included a 45-save shutout against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and gave him the league lead in clean sheets and a .957 save percentage overall.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Scott Sabourin Clears Waivers

Nov 2: Sabourin has cleared waivers and can be assigned to the minor leagues. Nov 1: The Ottawa Senators have placed Scott Sabourin on waivers according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia, in order to create roster space for Austin Watson. While the team has one open roster spot currently, Matt Murray will take it when he is activated from injured reserve in time for tonight’s game. Watson is expected to be activated tomorrow and play against the Minnesota Wild.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Seattle Kraken Activate Chris Driedger

When the dust had settled on the Seattle Kraken roster for their inaugural season, many of the observations were the same. The team had a strong defense corps and were expected to have quite the tandem of goaltenders. After all, they had spent nearly $10MM in cap space on Philipp Grubauer and Chris Driedger, each coming off outstanding seasons.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Several Blackhawks Removed From COVID Protocol

Nov 2: After Kane made his triumphant return last night, the Blackhawks got a few more bodies back today. Jujhar Khaira, Riley Stillman and assistant coaches Marc Crawford and Jimmy Waite have all exited the protocol and rejoined the team. Nov 1: The Chicago Blackhawks could soon have their best...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Five Key Stories: 10/25/21 – 10/31/21

It was a busy week in the hockey world both on and off the ice. Away from the rink, the results of the John Doe (later revealed to be Kyle Beach) sexual assault investigation were made public with some significant departures coming soon after. Meanwhile, there were some notable injuries and extensions as well which are all highlighted in the top stories of the week.
HOCKEY
prohockeyrumors.com

Adam Fox Signs Seven-Year Extension

The New York Rangers have locked up the reigning Norris Trophy winner, signing Adam Fox to a seven-year extension. Fox was scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season. The deal will carry an average annual value of $9.5MM, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Injury Updates: Malkin, Toews, Forsberg, Ellis

The injury and COVID-riddled Penguins have been without center Evgeni Malkin all season as he works his way back from offseason knee surgery. Speaking with Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, GM Ron Hextall indicated that the 35-year-old has been skating basically daily and is on track in his recovery. However, despite that promising news, the team is unable to provide an update on how much longer Malkin will be out of the lineup. The original announcement was that he’d miss the first two months of the season at a minimum so an updated timeline may still be a couple of weeks away.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy