LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) - It’s that spooky time of year again when you’re ready to load up your bags with candy, but before you do, consider what your family is wearing. “It starts with making sure that your children and other people in the neighborhood who are going to be dressing up and trick or treating, that they have safe costumes,” said Captain Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. “That means that they can see, that they can be seen.”

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 11 DAYS AGO