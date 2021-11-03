Election Day 2021: Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop seeks 3rd term against independent challenger Lewis Spears

Jersey City residents cast their votes for mayor on this Election Day.

Incumbent Mayor Steven Fulop is seeking a third term. He faces political newcomer, independent Lewis Spears.

Fulop and his supporters are gathering at the Zeppelin Beer Garden in Jersey City to watch the election results come in. Spears – a coordinator for the Hudson County Youth Services Commission – will gather with supporters at The Factory.

Fulop, a Democrat, voted at Public School 28 Tuesday afternoon with his family by his side. His campaign says that if he wins, he will be the first third-term mayor in the city since the early part of the 20th century.

The Fulop campaign is focused on what it calls a “successful eight years,” including a revitalization of the city and the mayor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spears was born and raised in the Jersey City projects. He went to Rutgers, New Jersey City University and then Harvard for an educational master's degree.

His campaign says that if Spears hadn’t thrown his hat into the race, Fulop would have been unopposed. They say that Spears’ presence in the race will have more of an impact than some expected, adding that the city is ready for a change in leadership.

Spears is focused on safety, education and affordable housing for all. The campaign operated on a shoestring budget, relying on social media to get his name and message out there.

The Fulop campaign says it is confident that he will win reelection. They are hoping to bring nine council candidates with them.