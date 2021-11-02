San Francisco District Attorney’s Office Charges SF Police Officer Kenneth Cha with Homicide in Killing of Unarmed Black Man in 2017 – Only Second-Ever SFPD Officer Homicide Prosecution
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – San Francisco Police Department Officer Kenneth Cha was formerly charged with homicide Tuesday, nearly five years after he gunned down Sean Moore on Jan. 6, 2017 during a noise ordinance call, announced San Francisco District Attorney Boudin. It’s only the second homicide prosecution against an...www.davisvanguard.org
Comments / 0