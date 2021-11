(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Savannah school leaders woke up once again with the task of heading back to the drawing board. The 15-cent school tax levy failed by less than 30 votes, again. "My fellow board members are saddened by this especially because this is the second time it's lost by 1 percent. But as an educator and a historian, I really see this as a reflection of what our nation is going through right now,” Joe Barbosa, School Board President said.

