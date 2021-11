When I first heard about it, I didn't think Unpacking would appeal to me. Released today, it's a chill game about unpacking moving boxes, unloading all the items from someone's life into their new home. I've never liked unpacking in real life, it feels stressful and annoying trying to find space for all my stuff. But I'm starting to think that Unpacking (the game) might make me feel better about it. Perhaps next time I move house, I should go into it with the energy of this relaxed puzzler.

