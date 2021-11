Here’s a look at how members of Congress who represent the area voted over the previous week. BREAST MILK AT WORK: The House has passed the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act (HR 3110), sponsored by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., to extend requirements for an employer to accommodate women to pump their breast milk at work. Maloney said it “would ensure that working moms who want to breastfeed can continue to do so and prevent nursing mothers from being singled out, ridiculed, or fired.” An opponent, Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., said the bill “falsely victimizes employees and is truly just another payout for trial lawyers” filing unwarranted lawsuits against employers. The vote, on Oct. 22, was 276 yeas to 149 nays.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO