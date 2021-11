Knowing your overall farm and ranch profitability is more important than ever before. With the rising costs of doing business, and the lackluster commodity prices, it is essential for producers to know what is making money and what is not. To help, the Pondera County Extension Office and Western Sustain-ability Exchange, along with the Plank Stewardship Initiative, are offering a free enterprise accounting work-shop at Folklore Coffee in Valier on Nov. 4, 11 and 22 from 2-4 p.m.

VALIER, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO