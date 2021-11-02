- NOVA Universe Revealed: Milky Way

The stars: The central constellation of the autumn skies is Pegasus, the flying horse. Looking to the east about an hour after sunset, we can spot Pegasus by finding a square made up of four stars, the "Great Square of Pegasus." From our latitude Pegasus appears upside down and, while we can trace out his neck, nose and front legs, his hind legs and tail are missing! No, he did not meet with some terrible accident. As the legend goes, Pegasus rose out of the sea. We see a snapshot of him emerging from the waves with his hindquarters still below the surface of the water.
