Mayfield High School lockdown lifted as Las Cruces police catch robber

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Mayfield High School was placed on a lockdown Tuesday afternoon for a brief time as Las Cruces police searched the area for a robber.

Authorities said there was a robbery that took place around 2 p.m. near the school and officers were in a foot pursuit of a suspect.

An unarmed man was eventually taken into custody at a business located one mile north of the school, officials said.

