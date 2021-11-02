CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Porter Assigned To Phelps Case

By Jeff Boggs
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new judge has been assigned to the case of one of the men accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater. Judge...

New Judge Approved in James Phelps Kidnapping Case

A judge has approved a request for a new judge in the kidnapping case against James Phelps. Phelps is at the center of the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater from Dallas County. Phelps and Timothy Norton both face kidnapping charges. Rainwater was reported missing in July, and authorities have remain tight-lipped...
Cassidy Rainwater case: Lawyer asks to change judge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – New motions have been filed on behalf of one of two men accused of kidnapping and terrorizing a missing woman in Dallas County.  Cassidy Rainwater has been missing since late July. Court documents say deputies learned she was being held in a cage on a property on Moon Valley Road near Windyville. […]
Change of Judge Requested For Phelps & Norton

New motions have been filed on behalf of one of two men accused of kidnapping and terrorizing Cassidy Rainwater. The attorney assigned to James Phelps filed a motion this week for a change of judge. Phelps and his co-defendant Timothy Norton were expected to go in front of a judge...
Judge dismisses case of late and mislabeled ballots

Delaware County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly Eckel ruled that the integrity of the Nov. 2 election was intact, in part due to the safeguards put in place, as county leaders discussed the case recently. Republican county council candidates Frank Agovino and Joseph Lombardo filed suit Oct. 29 after...
James Phelps
Both sides rest their cases in probate judge Jinks' case

MONTGOMERY — The fate of Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks is now in the hands of the Alabama Court of the Judiciary. Both sides in the case rested and delivered their closing arguments Thursday, with the nine judge panel beginning their deliberations around 3:30 p.m. There is no way to know for certain how long the deliberations will last.
Recently retired Baltimore Judge Catherine ‘Katie’ Curran O’Malley opens campaign committee, explores attorney general run

Recently retired Baltimore Judge Catherine “Katie” Curran O’Malley formed a campaign committee Monday, a first step toward a possible run for attorney general. O’Malley, 59, is a Democrat who spent two decades as a Baltimore District Court judge and worked as a Baltimore County prosecutor before that. If she decides to get into the race, she’d be the second high-profile Democrat to run in the ...
The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
What Youngkin’s parole board promise signals for Virginia’s criminal justice system

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — The future of Virginia’s current Parole Board is in limbo and looking grim for its current members. Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin promises to fire and replace the board after an investigation last year found its members weren’t following the board’s own rules. Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares also says his office will re-investigate what happened.
Prestigious Law School to Ditch Name After Founder’s Deadly History Comes to Light

California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
Police officer tells court it wasn’t ‘safe’ to give medical aid to Ahmaud Arbery as he lay dying

The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
A Louisiana Commissioner and Sister Plead Guilty to Federal Charges, Face up to 20 Years in Prison

A Louisiana Commissioner and Sister Plead Guilty to Federal Charges, Face up to 20 Years in Prison. Two from Louisiana face up to 20 years in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000 after pleading guilty to their involvement in a scheme to defraud the Food and Nutrition Service, an agency of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that administers the Child Nutrition Programs.
Protesters target home of judge in Kim Potter case

MINNEAPOLIS — Jury selection starts in three weeks in the Kim Potter trial, the former officer charged with manslaughter for shooting Daunte Wright. But authorities are concerned about an incident over the weekend in which protesters targeted the judge presiding over the case at her home. Unlike the Derek Chauvin...
Public admonition issued to Porter County judge

PORTER CO. – The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has issued a Public Admonition of Porter Superior Court Judge Christopher A. Buckley related to his service as the Lowell Town Court judge. Judge Buckley admits that his actions of modifying defendants’ bonds without a motion from the prosecution or notice...
Pittsburgh Police Lieutenant’s Connection To Oath Keepers Under Internal Investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh police lieutenant is under internal investigation, accused of being connected to an anti-government group. A Public Safety Department spokesperson confirms Lt. Philip Mercurio has been given an administrative assignment while the city investigates whether he signed up as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right, anti-government group. The Oath Keepers have been around for more than a decade but rose to national consciousness on Jan. 6 in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. To date, some 20 of its members have been indicted — four already convicted — as playing a central role in breaching the...
New Details Emerge From Court Documents Released In Murder Case Against Barry Morphew

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — CBS4 obtained hundreds of newly-released documents in the case against Barry Morphew. He is awaiting trial for the murder of his wife, Suzanne in May of 2020. (credit: CBS) More than 400 pages of motions and court filings and orders include a motion to dismiss murder charges due to lack of evidence and probably cause showing Barry killed Suzanne. Barry’s attorney adds the district attorney overstepped by interviewing with reporters and a YouTube program. The documents also include a list of 500 potential witnesses gathered by the prosecution. Among them are the couple’s two daughters, Suzanne’s lover, Jeff Libler and employees of Barry who saw him the day Suzanne disappeared. Her body has yet to be found. In October, Barry’s attorney filed an intent to sue law enforcement His lawyers saying evidence that would have cleared him was withheld.

