(Audubon) Construction will start May 1st on an Audubon Middle and High School Interior Renovation. A special session of the Audubon Community School District Board of Directors was held on Monday to review bids. “Contracts will be going out yet this week and we are a go to get this project done.” Superintendent Eric Trager says the raw construction costs came in just under $10 million. While they will still be over the original budget he says it is affordable and won’t leave the district strapped for cash. “Very happy with where we are at right now in terms of the dollar amount and the project that we have designed and we are excited to get going.”

AUDUBON, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO